BBC
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta sign Greek striker from Celtic
Celtic have confirmed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Major League Soccer side Atlanta United. The Greece international, 28, leaves the Scottish Premiership champions after 18 months in Glasgow. Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as he helped Celtic reclaim their league crown last season and win the League Cup.
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
BBC
Gustavo Scarpa: How TV show Friends has helped Scarpa at Forest
Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa wants to put what he learned from TV show Friends to good use at Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old credits the comedy for his grasp of the English language, which he has put to use as resident translator for Brazilian team-mates Felipe, Danilo and Renan Lodi. They are...
