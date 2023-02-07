ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta sign Greek striker from Celtic

Celtic have confirmed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Major League Soccer side Atlanta United. The Greece international, 28, leaves the Scottish Premiership champions after 18 months in Glasgow. Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as he helped Celtic reclaim their league crown last season and win the League Cup.
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
BBC

Gustavo Scarpa: How TV show Friends has helped Scarpa at Forest

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa wants to put what he learned from TV show Friends to good use at Nottingham Forest. The 28-year-old credits the comedy for his grasp of the English language, which he has put to use as resident translator for Brazilian team-mates Felipe, Danilo and Renan Lodi. They are...

