NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Buys Used Car on Facebook. Hertz Claims it 1 Month Later

A San Diego family is fuming after they bought a car only to have it towed away a month later by someone claiming it was actually theirs. “This has been draining in so many ways, economically, mentally, and physically, in just so many ways,” said Sonia Ruiz to NBC 7 Responds as we sat down at her kitchen table with several documents laid out before her.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Cliff Collapses at Black's Beach in La Jolla

SkyRanger 7 was over a cliff collapse that was reported at Black's Beach in La Jolla Thursday afternoon. San Diego Lifeguards received a report of the collapse at around 1:45 p.m. a couple of hundred yards north of Black Gold Road. Images from SkyRanger 7 showed debris on the beach...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man With Rifle Killed One, Injured 2 More Including Daughter at Plant Nursery in Fallbrook: San Diego Deputies

A man is in custody Friday night after opening fire at a North San Diego County plant nursery, killing one man and injuring two others, including his own daughter. Deputies responded to Atkins Nursery on Reche Road at around 3 p.m. SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene and saw dozens of patrol cars and fire department vehicles on and outside of the property. Medics were seen taking at least one person away on a stretcher.
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

Border Patrol Arrests 5 Migrants After Abandoning Boat on Shore of South Mission Beach

Five Mexican nationals were arrested after they abandoned a boat on the shore of South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The boat, which appeared to be the type used for fishing, was left stranded on the shore near the jetty at the south end of the beach. Lifeguards responded to the beached boat at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Border Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Surveillance Video Captures Devastating Crash in Santee; Driver Airlifted

A man was hospitalized via medical helicopter Wednesday following a destructive car crash that shut down a busy intersection in Santee. The crash, which involved a sedan and a truck, happened sometime before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues. Surveillance cameras from a nearby business captured video of the impact, which showed the truck partially drove up the sedan during the crash.
SANTEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Gunman Who Shot Teen, Man in National City Sought: Police

Authorities sought public help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle and its shooter(s) who struck a teenage boy and a young man in National City with bullets, leaving them both critically injured and hospitalized. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, the National City Police Department received calls about shots fired and two...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

South Bay High School Junior Makes Headlines as Collegiate Editor-in-Chief

She’s in charge of a national award-winning magazine. Her articles won several regional, state, and national awards. She’s been recognized for her service to the community. Yet, Nikki Luna is only 16. She’s a junior at Bonita Vista High School and dual-enrolled in journalism classes at Southwestern College...
CHULA VISTA, CA

