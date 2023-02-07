Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana
Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
NOLA.com
Derek Carr to Saints? Super Bowl winner? Jeff Duncan and friends on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 138
It is no secret Las Vegas Raiders (and Pro Bowl) quarterback Derek Carr visited New Orleans this week to have dinner and meet with Saints officials. Does that mean there’s a good chance the two teams could make a trade before Carr would hit the free-agent market on Thursday?
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Broncos coaching staff updates: Denver might make an unconventional move
There have been a few developments since our last update on the state of the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff. First up, the departures: After being let go by Denver, inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen has joined the Carolina Panthers in a lateral move. He will reunite with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Charlotte.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
atozsports.com
Saints: Two national championship-winning prospects for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints will have a handful of needs by the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. Everyone is aware of the quarterback situation, but what other positions could they target early in the draft? Are there potential prospects that they should keep their eye on in particular?
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Mixed emotions over Payton
It’s quite the conundrum for Saints fans. So how do you feel about Sean Payton getting back into the NFL as head coach of the Denver Broncos?. Do you still appreciate all the good he did for a team that had had only scattered outbreaks of success before he arrived.
New Details Emerge About Derek Carr's Saints Visit
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. One day later, Carr was in Louisiana. The Raiders are expected to either trade or release Carr prior to Feb. 15 after benching him for the final two games of the regular season, as his $33 million ...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints star Cam Jordan sings to (and teases) Sean Payton during NFL awards show
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was given the microphone and two backup singers during the NFL Honors show Thursday night, and he took advantage of the opportunity to tease his former coach, Sean Payton. With Kelly Clarkson serving as the host of the production, Jordan sang to the...
Drew Brees Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Rumor
The Saints haven't had much success at quarterback since losing Drew Brees to retirement. With that said, the front office has shown interest in Derek Carr of the Raiders. Earlier this week, the Saints brought Carr in for a visit. He met with head coach Dennis Allen and offensive ...
Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte' Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson.
