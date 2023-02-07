ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

NewsTalk 95.5

Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym

Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
LAUREL, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

10 Common Every Day Dramas We Endure in Billings

America seems very divided these days, but in reality- we all endure the same dramas in everyday life here in Billings. Whether it's spilling something on your shirt at work, sending the text message to the wrong person or tripping over your shoes in public- they're all annoying to deal with. It's okay to feel frustration from time to time.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They've Found in Dog's Mouth

On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?

Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items

They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.

Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Man Gets 70 Months in Prison For Meth Trafficking

Today, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the sentencing of a Billings man for trafficking methamphetamine. Stefan Hickel, age 34, of Billings pleaded guilty on August 11th, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Hickel was sentenced to 70 months in prison, which will...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana.

