A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023
Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
Gen Z Duo from Laurel Realize Dream of Opening Their Own Gym
Gen Z'ers (those between the ages of 11 and 26) frequently get a lot of flack from elder generations for being unmotived and lazy. I can't tell you how often I've heard "kids these days don't want to work anymore!", usually spoken by a grumpy old Boomer. This misconception about Gen Z really isn't fair. A senior research scholar at Stanford University wrote this about Gen Z'ers,
10 Common Every Day Dramas We Endure in Billings
America seems very divided these days, but in reality- we all endure the same dramas in everyday life here in Billings. Whether it's spilling something on your shirt at work, sending the text message to the wrong person or tripping over your shoes in public- they're all annoying to deal with. It's okay to feel frustration from time to time.
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
Five Billings Hotels With Jacuzzi Tub Suites for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day lands on an awkward day of the week this year. It's on a Tuesday. Not exactly a convenient time of the week for a romantic night of dinner, drinks, and whatnot. Most couples will probably celebrate the date either this weekend or next. My spouse and I opted to choose this weekend for our dinner reservations.
The Top 5 Places In Billings To Mind Your Business
Have people forgotten how to mind their own business in this era? It seems that way, as we are all interconnected with our smart devices... and as soon as someone has a problem, people will jump in and share their own issues. Sometimes we just need to wind down and...
Heads Up, Billings! Going To The Movies Is Getting More Expensive
Who doesn't love going to the movies? Yes, in years past, the pricing has gotten relatively high... however if you want to see the latest hit movie on the big screen, you'll go. Now, AMC has announced a new program changing how ticket pricing works. What's New?. Now, at AMC,...
LOL! Dog Owners of Billings Share Nasty/ Funny Things They’ve Found in Dog’s Mouth
On our social media pages, we asked the people of Billings “What’s the funniest, or nastiest thing you've found your dog chewing on?”. And these answers are hilarious, interesting, and some are just nasty. Gotta love (wo)man’s best friend, right? OF COURSE! We are obsessed with all pets, but especially dogs. They're just so quirky and sometimes real nasty...it's fine.
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Dangerous Winds: 65 MPH Gusts Livingston to Columbus Until Wednesday Morning
The notorious I-90 corridor through Livingston, Montana and areas east are experiencing severe crosswinds up to 65 MPH. These dangerous winds are expected to continue through at least Wednesday morning. In addition to Wind Advisories, there is a Blow Over Warning for all towing units. If you can avoid towing...
Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items
They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
[Breaking] Shooting at Motel 6 on Midland Road in Billings
Tonight around 8:24 PM, BPD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting three shots at a victim. No injuries were reported. On arrival, BPD located the suspect in a nearby motel at 5400 Midland Road, which is identified on Google Maps as Motel 6. The suspect barricaded themselves...
Tester: ‘I Don’t Want a Damn Balloon Going Across U.S.’
Senator Jon Tester says that the spy balloon that was first spotted over Montana last week is another example of what he calls Chinese "aggression." But he's among the lawmakers demanding more explanation from the Biden Administration on whether our country knew about the course of the balloon, and when.
What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.
Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
Billings Man Gets 70 Months in Prison For Meth Trafficking
Today, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the sentencing of a Billings man for trafficking methamphetamine. Stefan Hickel, age 34, of Billings pleaded guilty on August 11th, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Hickel was sentenced to 70 months in prison, which will...
