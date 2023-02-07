ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]

In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects

When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game

I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa

The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]

One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Does Bill Gates Really Own Farmland In Iowa?

Ask any farmer and they'll tell you that it's a tough life. The small family farm has nearly been replaced by corporations and factory farms. But you know who is interested in farmland? The rich. And we mean ultra-rich. One of those land owners is Microsoft owner Bill Gates. Yes,...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Iowa Law Could Expand “Dangerous” Jobs For Children

Iowa legislatures are in the process to change up the state's child labor laws. Everyone looks back fondly on their first "real" job, right? I started officially working at the age of fifteen as a camp counselor for my community's day camp. In my home state of Pennsylvania, children weren't allowed to start working officially until they were at least fourteen. At that point we still had to acquire a work permit.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is Iowa One Of The Best States For Thrifting?

Iowans can be incredibly crafty and creative when it comes to their own personal style. One of my favorite pastimes involves walking into a small secondhand store and checking out some of the interesting thrifted items they've got for sale. It looks like I'm not alone in that either!. Thrifting...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have

A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Iowa Pork Producers Program Embodies “Iowa Nice”

While I have only lived in Iowa a little over a year now, one thing that I have noticed is that pork producers really live up to the definition of “Iowa nice”. Over the holidays the Iowa Pork Producers Association kicked off its participation in that nationwide “Give-A-Ham” challenge. The 2022 Iowa Pork Producers Association’s president. Kevin Rasmussen and his wife Lisa donated ten 4-pound hams to Upper Des Moines Opportunity, a local food bank in Humboldt before challenging the now-president Trish Cook.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming

One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Bill Wants To Restrict Solar Farms In Iowa

A new year means a new legislative session. But with a new session, it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be all new law proposals. One law concept we are seeing reemerge in 2023 restricts the placement of solar panels on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach is the...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Adorably Weird Iowa State Fair Contest Goes Viral

It's hard to believe that some of these competitions at the Iowa State Fair are real!. A few weeks ago we told you about the hilarious "husband calling" competition at the Iowa State Fair. A clip originally from 2017, got a whole new life on social media last month. Husband...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy