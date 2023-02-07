Read full article on original website
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]
In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects
When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa
Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Does Bill Gates Really Own Farmland In Iowa?
Ask any farmer and they'll tell you that it's a tough life. The small family farm has nearly been replaced by corporations and factory farms. But you know who is interested in farmland? The rich. And we mean ultra-rich. One of those land owners is Microsoft owner Bill Gates. Yes,...
Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?
Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
New Iowa Law Could Expand “Dangerous” Jobs For Children
Iowa legislatures are in the process to change up the state's child labor laws. Everyone looks back fondly on their first "real" job, right? I started officially working at the age of fifteen as a camp counselor for my community's day camp. In my home state of Pennsylvania, children weren't allowed to start working officially until they were at least fourteen. At that point we still had to acquire a work permit.
Is Iowa One Of The Best States For Thrifting?
Iowans can be incredibly crafty and creative when it comes to their own personal style. One of my favorite pastimes involves walking into a small secondhand store and checking out some of the interesting thrifted items they've got for sale. It looks like I'm not alone in that either!. Thrifting...
Iowa, This Big Fabuloso Recall Could Include The Bottle You Have
A bright, colorful cleaner is the latest recall from store shelves. If you use the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso, you'll need to check your bottle ASAP. A recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling some of them because they might be contaminated with bacteria.
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
New Iowa Pork Producers Program Embodies “Iowa Nice”
While I have only lived in Iowa a little over a year now, one thing that I have noticed is that pork producers really live up to the definition of “Iowa nice”. Over the holidays the Iowa Pork Producers Association kicked off its participation in that nationwide “Give-A-Ham” challenge. The 2022 Iowa Pork Producers Association’s president. Kevin Rasmussen and his wife Lisa donated ten 4-pound hams to Upper Des Moines Opportunity, a local food bank in Humboldt before challenging the now-president Trish Cook.
US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming
One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
New Bill Wants To Restrict Solar Farms In Iowa
A new year means a new legislative session. But with a new session, it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be all new law proposals. One law concept we are seeing reemerge in 2023 restricts the placement of solar panels on farmland. Senate Ag Committee chairman Dan Zumbach is the...
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
Iowa’s Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Was Almost Sent Home
Last night was episode three of the latest season of 'The Bachelor,' and there was plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. So far, Iowa-native Mercedes Northup has managed to stay in the game, but last night she almost ended up going home!. At the start of the episode, it...
Adorably Weird Iowa State Fair Contest Goes Viral
It's hard to believe that some of these competitions at the Iowa State Fair are real!. A few weeks ago we told you about the hilarious "husband calling" competition at the Iowa State Fair. A clip originally from 2017, got a whole new life on social media last month. Husband...
