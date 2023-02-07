ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

First Look: Katsuya Brings Bento Boxes, Katsu and Sushi to the Loop

By Cheryl Baehr
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lVkP_0kfJKQlp00
A selection of dishes from Katsuya.

Teddy Lee spent dedicated two decades bringing St. Louis-area diners sushi, first at the original Wasabi downtown and eventually at other local spots. He was a dedicated craftsman, but he could not shake the feeling that he was meant to show diners a different side of his culinary skills — the one where his passion lies.

"My enthusiasm is in Japanese cuisine, but I didn't want to do just sushi and ramen," Lee says. "There are a lot of sushi and ramen restaurants around here, but no one is doing bento boxes and kastu, which is one of the most popular foods in Japan. I wanted people to know there is more to Japanese food than sushi and ramen."


Together with his brother-in-law, Jack Li, Lee is showcasing the range of Japanese cuisine at Katsuya (6301 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-296-3368) , the fast-casual restaurant they opened on January 2. Located in the Delmar Loop in the former TNT Weiners storefront, Katsuya is a celebration of its namesake traditional-style Japanese cutlets, as well as Japanese and Korean side dishes and sushi, which are all served in bento boxes for a multifaceted experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZsuK_0kfJKQlp00
Katsuya is now open in the Delmar Loop.

Lee is serious about his katsu. Rather than using store-bought, dried and pre-ground panko, he sources his own milk bread from a local Korean bakery, then grinds it in a machine he imported from Japan. He insists the extra effort pays off in a superior experience.

"It makes such a difference," Lee says. "If you use dry panko from a supermarket, you get a little crunchiness, but you don't get any softness. It's like when you eat fried chicken — it's crispy, but it doesn't have the softness. This has both."

Katsuya, which means "katsu house" in Japanese, features a comprehensive selection of katsu, including pork, chicken, shrimp, tofu, cheese (a Korean-influenced selection, Lee notes) and menchi, which is a mixture of ground pork, chicken and onion formed into a patty. All are served in a bento box and come with rice, salad, pickled vegetables and a side dish, which changes daily. In addition to the daily side dish, guests can also add on other sides such as miso soup, egg rolls, gyoza, kimchi and takoyaki, a ball-shaped Japanese snack made with minced octopus.


Though Lee did not want to open a sushi-focused restaurant, he and Li decided it was important to take advantage of their extensive training in the craft and offer a selection of rolls. Highlights include the Katsuya Roll, which features tuna, salmon, crab, tempura shrimp, avocado and scallions, a spicy tuna roll and a fried Philly roll. Like the katsu, all are served in a bento box with ginger-dressed salad, seaweed salad, edamame and a daily side dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysH9n_0kfJKQlp00
Teddy Lee, Angie Phong and Jack Li are thrilled to bring traditional katsu to St. Louis

"It's a little bit of everything," Lee says of Katsuya's bento box format. "It's a very popular way of eating in Japan. And it's not expensive because we want to appeal to college kids and introduce this way of eating to as many people as possible."

This is not Lee's first foray into restaurant ownership. In 2015, he and a couple of business partners opened the Korean food truck, K-Bop, to great success and became a thriving presence in the city's mobile food scene. Though he loved the food and the experience of getting to know people throughout the city, he felt limited by the food truck format and is excited that Katsuya's full kitchen allows him the chance to really stretch as a chef. Still, he and Li are limiting the menu to katsu, sushi and sides because they want to focus on doing those things as well as possible.


And if the reception means anything, it's a bet that has paid off.

"Business has been great, but what really strikes me is that on Fridays or Saturdays, it's 80 or 90 percent Asian diners, and here we are in the Midwest," Lee says. "That means they find comfort in what we are doing and see this as authentic, which makes me very happy."

Katsuya is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Scroll down for more photos of Katsuya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IBLC_0kfJKQlp00
The takoyaki are fried balls of minced octopus dipped in a wheat based batter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTae8_0kfJKQlp00
Takoyaki is one of Katsuya's side dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw0Mg_0kfJKQlp00
The spicy salmon bento box includes a roll and a selection of side dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eha8X_0kfJKQlp00
Shrimp katsu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN22o_0kfJKQlp00
Egg rolls are available as an appetizer or bento box accompaniment

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlmag.com

Where to shop for new home furniture in St. Louis

Creating a cozy sense of home has never been more popular—or more rewarding. To help you make the most of your surroundings, we've compiled a list of furniture stores—both local and national chains—that specialize in selling new accessories and furnishings. West County. This family business started in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mueller Furniture's Half-Price Sale

ST. LOUIS — Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. The Half Price Sale is at all three locations from now til February...
BELLEVILLE, IL
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy