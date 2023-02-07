Report: Barcelona To Move For Chelsea Target Vitor Roque

Barcelona are now expected to make the first move for Chelsea target Vitor Roque in the coming weeks.

Barcelona have been interested in Athletico Paraenese player Vitor Roque for some time now and are expected to make a move for the player in the next few weeks.

Roque is one of the most highly rated players in the Brazilian league alongside Endrick , and Barcelona are hoping to match the feat of Real Madrid landing Endrick by signing Vitor Roque.

Negotiations are expected to start in the next few weeks over a move.

According to Joachim Piera , Barcelona want to negotiate with Athletico Paranaense over a move for Vitor Roque.

There is a belief that Roque only wants to join Barcelona, and that it will be unnecessary for a bidding war to take place because of the player's clear desire.

Chelsea have interest in Roque but similar to the Endrick deal have been slow in making a formal offer, this could end up costing them again.

Barcelona have already contacted Paranaense but would prefer to negotiate the move in person, Barcelona wish for Roque to be a backup to Robert Lewandowski for now with the aim of being number in the future.

It will now be entirely down to Chelsea to decide whether they want to fully involve themselves and try and convince the player to join them or leave Barcelona to win the battle.

Chelsea may look back on Endrick and Roque in a few years time with regret, and the clock is ticking to try and change the course of events with Barcelona hungry for the player's signature.

