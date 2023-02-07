ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

O’Charley’s Celebrating Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl with Delicious Meals and Deals

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, is the place to be this February whether you’re celebrating the Super Bowl or spending a date night out with a loved one for Valentine’s Day.

O’Charley’s has you covered for the Super Bowl no matter how you plan to watch! (Graphic: Business Wire)

O’Charley’s knows fans need fuel to cheer on their favorite teams, so they’re offering guests a chance to celebrate the Super Bowl on gameday with delicious dine-in and curbside deals. Guests dining in can get $1 pints of Bud Light and Underground Chucks, O’Charley’s All-American signature lager. If you’re celebrating at home, curbside takeout guests can get $10 off orders of $40 or more with the code GAMETIME – perfect for those hosting a large football party full of family and friends.

If an intimate celebration is more your style, running February 10-14, O’Charley’s is offering a special menu full of sweet and savory options for your Valentine’s Day. Start off your meal with a Spinach & Artichoke Dip , or the all-new Lobster Quesadilla , featuring a flour tortilla stuffed with lobster, alfredo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes.

Featuring more than just classically loved favorites, new entrée options include Lobster Bisque , Bayou Shrimp Pasta , and a Lobster Mac ’n Cheese & Sirloin Combo among others.

  • Sirloin & Crab Cake – USDA Choice 6-oz. Top Sirloin paired with a pan-seared crab cake drizzled with lemon sauce. Served with two sides. $21.99
  • Lobster Bisque – A perfect blend of lobster meat simmered in rich cream and sherry, topped with croutons. $6.99
  • Cedar Plank Salmon – Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet is seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. $19.99
  • Bayou Shrimp Pasta – Sautéed shrimp red and green peppers, tomatoes and onions tossed with our Cajun Alfredo sauce and linguini. $13.99
  • Lobster Mac ’n Cheese & Sirloin Combo – USDA Choice 6-oz. Sirloin paired with creamy mac & cheese mixed with lobster, alfredo sauce, and topped with parmesan cheese and green onions. Served with choice of two sides. $22.99

Can’t get enough lobster? For $9.99, guests can top any of O’Charley’s steak or seafood entrees with lobster and garlic butter.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 138 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CONTACT: Sarah Burden @ 615-496-8894

sarah@tsgnashville.com

