Rebel Good, an Elkin resident since 1970, best known as the publisher of The Tribune from 1978 to 2007, was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Foundation’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Pinehurst. The honor recognizes Good’s career as a tennis umpire, as well as his longtime editorship of of the United States Tennis Association’s rulebook and manuals for officials, and the “Court of Appeals” column in Tennis magazine.

Elkin Recreation & Parks Department and the Elkin Friends of Pickleball hosted the Elkin Winter Pickleball Shootout at the Elkin Recreation Center on Jan. 27. The tournament was a fundraiser for new indoor pickleball nets.

ELKIN — East Wilkes’ boy’s basketball team started the beginning of each half strong and the end result was a 62-35 win over Elkin last Tuesday night inside N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium.

The Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes travelled the short distance up Highway 268 to encounter the Lady Elks of Elkin High School for the second time this season on Tuesday, Jan. 24. With conference play winding down, the Cardinals entered the competition undefeated in conference play.

RONDA — Championships and podium finishers were aplenty for East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount during the Northwest 1A Conference wrestling tournament on Jan. 21 at East Wilkes High School.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, six teams met together at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain to compete in the Northwest 1A Conference Meet. Elkin High School hosted the event which saw four schools battle for the men’s title and six schools battle in the women’s competition. Elkin High School’s tradition of strong swimming continued as the Elks swept all competitors bringing home the conference title for both their men and women’s teams.

BOONVILLE — Monday night’s game between the Starmount and East Wilkes girls basketball team may have just shaken up in the Northwest 1A Conference heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

BOONVILLE — James Lane’s moment during Monday night’s basketball game truly goes to show that you never know what to expect when it comes to athletics.

BOONVILLE —James Lane’s vantage point for Monday night’s 46-39 Starmount win over East Wilkes in was a bit different than it normally is.

The Elkin High School Lady Elks basketball team travelled up the mountain on a blustery cold and windy evening to take on the Trojans of Alleghany on Monday night. Although there was a frigid temperature on the outside, the competition was hot inside the gymnasium. In perhaps their best team game of the season, the Lady Elks controlled the pace of the game early on and took a much-needed win over the Trojans.