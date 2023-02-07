ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?

Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Win Valentine’s African Cuisine Cooking Class

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. A day filled with the love of family, friends, significant others, and loved ones. You are probably in a slight panic about what to do for the big day. Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids Public Library, and I are here to help. You can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local Animal Shelter is Brutally Honest about a Demon Dog

When animal shelters are looking for the forever home for a dog or cat, they try to point out all the good qualities that animal may have. There are times though that being brutally honest about a particular animal is a necessity -- even when they don't have the most sought after habits or personalities. Such is the case with one dog at the Noah Project in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

