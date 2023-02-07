Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Defying the Storm: A Valentine's Day Love Story"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Where You Should Get Those Must-Have Gameday Foods Around Grand Rapids
Football season is about to wrap up with one of the biggest sporting events of the year coming up on Sunday, February 12th. And While the Lions won't be playing (again) this year, that doesn't mean you can't have a huge party and invite all of your people over. But...
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
Learn Something New With Return Of Free Classes At Grand Rapids Public Museum
We all know that Knowledge is power. But once school is over, you may find yourself missing out on learning new things. Or, maybe you have a curious young one that wants to expand the base they already have. Thankfully, Grand Rapids has a few sources for free educational courses for people of all ages and interests.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Find Out What Michigan City Is Among The Top 50 Oldest in America
Since I have been learning more about the history of Grand Rapids through the Black History facts that I do every day, I have now gained a need to find out all types of historical information. Whether it is within Grand Rapids city limits or the entire state of Michigan,...
Is MTV’s Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Right Now?!
For those of you who have not seen the show over the past 10 years, Catfish. "is an American reality-based documentary television series airing on MTV about the truths and lies of online dating." Pretty much, there are people lying about their identities to find love. Sadly, the reason the...
Did You Know Paul I. Phillips Is Father of Grand Rapids Black History?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ted Rasberry, a player and team owner in the Negro Baseball Leagues. Today's Black History...
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene
A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?
Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
Win Valentine’s African Cuisine Cooking Class
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. A day filled with the love of family, friends, significant others, and loved ones. You are probably in a slight panic about what to do for the big day. Magic 104.9, Grand Rapids Public Library, and I are here to help. You can...
Local Animal Shelter is Brutally Honest about a Demon Dog
When animal shelters are looking for the forever home for a dog or cat, they try to point out all the good qualities that animal may have. There are times though that being brutally honest about a particular animal is a necessity -- even when they don't have the most sought after habits or personalities. Such is the case with one dog at the Noah Project in Muskegon.
