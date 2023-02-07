ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New York ranks as second best state for singles, per report

By Michael Mahar
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Are you single and living in New York? It turns out there aren’t many better states to be if that’s the case. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, WalletHub released a study breaking down which states are best for single people in the U.S.

WalletHub looked at several factors, including shares of single adults, mobile and online dating opportunities, restaurants and movie theaters per capita, and median annual household income, adjusted for cost of living, to make up their rankings. They broke it down into three key dimensions. Dating economics (worth 25 points), dating opportunities (worth 50 points), and romance & fun (worth 25 points).

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

New York ranked in the top five in the highest share of singles, at four, was tied for first with the most restaurants per capita, and ranked third for most movie theaters per capita. Despite having the most dating opportunities and ranking second in the romance and fun category, New York ranked dead last in dating economics, according to the report. The top 10 best states for singles, according to the study, rank as follows:

  1. California
  2. New York
  3. Florida
  4. Texas
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Illinois
  7. New Jersey
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Virginia

Sources for WalletHub’s Study

WalletHub used the following sources for their study – Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Council for Community and Economic Research, Esri’s Updated Demographics – 2022 estimates (Market Potential: GfK MRI), Google Ads, Fast Food Menu Prices, Live Science, TransUnion, Internet Crime Complaint Center, TripAdvisor, Music Festival Wizard and Sharecare’s “Community Well-Being Index”.

