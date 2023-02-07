ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Suspect in deadly Providence shooting held on $75K bail

By Shaun Towne, Matt Paddock
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Providence will remain behind bars for now.

A bail hearing was held Tuesday for 36-year-old Rufus Watson, who faces several firearms charges in the death of 35-year-old Jennie Jensen last week .

Jensen was found shot to death inside a Prudence Avenue home on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 30. Police said she owned the property and was attempting to evict Watson. She had been renting the apartment to Watson’s cousin, who no longer lived there, police added.

According to police, Jensen and two others kicked down the door and Watson was allegedly waiting inside with an AR-15-style rifle. In court Tuesday, prosecutors said it was an illegal ghost gun with a shortened barrel.

Watson claims he fired in self defense . Police believe Jensen and her two companions were also armed, but the only firearm found at the scene was the rifle. Police said no one else was wounded in the shooting.

Watch : Watson bail hearing (story continues below)

Murder charges have not been filed in the case. Watson is charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a machine gun, and two counts of possession of a large-capacity magazine, all of which are felonies.

Watson was initially held on $100,000 surety bail. His attorney on Tuesday sought to have that lowered, arguing that it’s inappropriately high. The state maintained that it’s reasonable due to Watson’s out-of-state criminal record, his lack of contacts in Rhode Island, and the fact he’s accused of shooting and killing Jensen.

The judge reduced Watson’s bail to $75,000 with surety.

Watson is due back in court April 24.

Comments / 7

Im Me
3d ago

why that for ghost gun or for someone not using courts to get them out the right way when they all had weapons two sides of story and then the truth

Reply
4
Brat Thomas
3d ago

We need laws like Russia then there wouldn't be hardly any crime, look what Britney griner got for just having hash we definitely need stricter laws.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

