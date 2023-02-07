Read full article on original website
‘A True Miracle’: Crowd Cheers As Entire Family Pulled From Rubble in Syria
A Syrian family was rescued from the rubble of their collapsed home after huge earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing at least 11,000 people. Amid the widespread misery caused by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by another quake and multiple aftershocks, there was one moment of joy on Tuesday as an entire family was rescued from beneath the rubble of their home.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
A Baby Girl Born Under Earthquake Rubble Was Saved by Rescuers
A baby girl born under collapsed rubble has been saved by rescuers in Jindayris, a town in north-west Syria, close to the Turkish border. The newborn’s mother is believed to have gone into labour shortly after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake collapsed their home. The baby was the only person in her family to survive the destruction – her parents and four siblings were killed in the incident.
Student And His Family Rescued From Rubble After Posting Location on WhatsApp
People have been rescued from the rubble of apartment blocks in Turkey in the aftermath of a series of devastating earthquakes by posting urgent cries for help on social media. The three quakes and their aftershocks have killed over 11,000 people across Turkey and Syria so far. The death toll...
After Earthquake, Turkey Arrests Dozens Connected to Collapsed Buildings
Dozens of contractors, architects and engineers connected to buildings that collapsed in this week’s earthquakes were detained, as a top U.N. official warned the death toll could double from over 28,000 currently.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Wagner Ends Convict Recruitment, Days After Fighters Filmed Beating Officer With Shovel
The Russian private military company Wagner has stopped recruiting convicts from prisons to fight in Ukraine, according to a statement attributed to the group’s owner. A former senior NATO intelligence official told VICE World News that significant losses on the battlefield in Ukraine had made it harder for Wagner to recruit from jails.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
‘I told them not to do it’: Technical glitch interrupts Sky News translation of Erdogan speech
An apparent technical glitch interrupted a translation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech on Sky News.The president of Turkey was speaking from an earthquake site on Friday, but the broadcaster’s translation appeared to fail.“We can translate that for you, go... can you hear what he’s saying? Let’s turn it up so she can hear it,” the presenter said as the speech began.“I’m done,” someone then appeared to mutter on a hot mic, as the translation cut in and out.“I told them not to do it,” another voice can be heard saying.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More ‘She vanished into thin air’: Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks following disappearanceMoment teenager pulled from earthquake rubble after being trapped for 94 hoursJeremy Hunt issues warning despite UK narrowly avoiding recession
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Wagner Group 'Absurdly' Claims 10 Million U.S. Applicants: ISW
A purported Wagner Group recruitment video asks U.S. veterans who "dreamed of doing much to make America great again" to fight against Ukraine.
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Turkey earthquakes may have moved entire country by up to six metres
A series of powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey have likely moved the entire country by upto six metres, according to Italian seismologist Carlo Doglioni.Two major earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 jolted southern Turkey and northern Syria and killed over 15,000 people. Rescuers have been searching through the rubble for more bodies.The Turkish disaster management agency said 12,391 people had so far been confirmed to have died in the country, while on the other side of the border in Syria, another 2,902 bodies have been recovered.Professor Doglioni, the president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), said...
Aid workers speak of concern for ‘nightmare scenario’ facing Syria after quake
Aid workers have expressed their concerns about the help being provided to Syria after a devastating earthquake – describing the current situation as a “nightmare scenario”.The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude quake has passed 21,000 since it hit on Monday – reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of Turkey and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.Search operations have managed to recover people four days on from the disaster, including six rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the debris.Working hard, @UK_ISAR_TEAM continue to work with local teams to try to...
Turkey earthquake – latest: WHO issues stark warning over disaster survivors
The World Health Orgnisation (WHO) has warned that survivors of the devastating earthquakes felt across Turkey and Syria face the threat of a “secondary disaster” if aid does not reach them soon. More than 20,000 people have now died, with many more injured, according to authorities – making it the world’s deadliest seismic event since the 2011 Japan tsunami in which around the same number of people were killed.Many people are “out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions”, warned the WHO’s Robert Holden, adding: “We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause...
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
Russia launched nationwide missile strikes, as it has done with grim regularity for months, and has fired a notably high number of S-300 missiles, according to Ukrainian officials. Retired US Army Maj. Mike Lyons discusses these escalating attacks.
