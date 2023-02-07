Read full article on original website
Could Auburn land Martavious Collins?
Martavious Collins could be a big addition to Auburn football's 2024 class.
Alabama vs Auburn: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
An SEC rivalry clash ensues as Alabama heads over to Auburn; will the Crimson Tide roll to another big win or can the Tigers get their season back on track?. TV schedule: Saturday, February 11, 12:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Alabama (21-3) seems to be...
247Sports
High hopes for Jeremiah Wright: 'Somebody we're going to build this unit around'
Jake Thornton put his foot down. As winter workouts got under way for Auburn last month — and the Tigers’ new assistant coaches got their first look at Jeremiah Wright, one of the most physically imposing players on the roster — new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett learned Wright’s history with the program, flipping from one line of scrimmage to the other multiple times.
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?
J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
247Sports
Reunited with Marcus Davis, Nick Mardner 'wanted a challenge' at Auburn
Auburn clearly needed at least one transfer receiver after the first portal window opened. Marcus Davis knew exactly who to call. Arguably the best player Auburn’s new receivers coach has had in his two seasons as an assistant coach, Nick Mardner had been in the portal for 20 days before Davis was hired at Auburn. A couple weeks later, Davis got his former wideout on campus. A commitment only took a couple more days.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn students pop up tents Thursday night in line for Saturday’s basketball game against Alabama
More than 20 tents were up Thursday night outside Neville Arena more than 36 hours before the Auburn men’s basketball game with rival Alabama on Saturday. Students in recent seasons have camped outside the student entry gate before hotly anticipated games, already in line for student entry. Auburn hosts...
Three football players sign at Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Auburn, AL [2023 Updated]
Auburn is the largest city in Eastern Alabama, and it is known for its many beautiful parks, museums, Jordan-Hare Stadium, and more. If you’re going to be visiting this area soon, then you should be aware of the many restaurants in the Auburn area that are absolutely wonderful. Here...
sylacauganews.com
Company falsely claiming affiliation with SCS athletic department soliciting to Sylacauga businesses
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A non-regional, sports graphic design company claiming to be working with the Sylacauga City School’s (SCS) athletic department has recently made solicitation calls to businesses in Sylacauga. The company, based in Idaho, is attempting to sell t-shirt advertising on behalf of the SCS athletic department.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges
From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
specialtycropindustry.com
USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
alabamanews.net
Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County
A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
