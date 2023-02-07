ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

High hopes for Jeremiah Wright: 'Somebody we're going to build this unit around'

Jake Thornton put his foot down. As winter workouts got under way for Auburn last month — and the Tigers’ new assistant coaches got their first look at Jeremiah Wright, one of the most physically imposing players on the roster — new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett learned Wright’s history with the program, flipping from one line of scrimmage to the other multiple times.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?

J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Reunited with Marcus Davis, Nick Mardner 'wanted a challenge' at Auburn

Auburn clearly needed at least one transfer receiver after the first portal window opened. Marcus Davis knew exactly who to call. Arguably the best player Auburn’s new receivers coach has had in his two seasons as an assistant coach, Nick Mardner had been in the portal for 20 days before Davis was hired at Auburn. A couple weeks later, Davis got his former wideout on campus. A commitment only took a couple more days.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Three football players sign at Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION (WRBL) – Three Smiths Station football players put pen to paper on Wednesday morning, signing their National Letter of Intent to play football in college. Josh Childs signed with Brevard College in North Carolina, Mckenzie Felder signed with Birmingham Southern and Jackson Greer will head to Lyon College in Arkansas. You can hear […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Auburn, AL [2023 Updated]

Auburn is the largest city in Eastern Alabama, and it is known for its many beautiful parks, museums, Jordan-Hare Stadium, and more. If you’re going to be visiting this area soon, then you should be aware of the many restaurants in the Auburn area that are absolutely wonderful. Here...
AUBURN, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges

From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
specialtycropindustry.com

USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Auto supplier to open first U.S. plant in Macon County

A major South Korean automotive suppliers is planning to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Samkee Corp. will begin construction on a new manufacturing facility in the Tuskegee Commerce Park in Macon County. The new automotive manufacturer will bring...
MACON COUNTY, AL

