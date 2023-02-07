Alabama recently watched as devastating tornadoes pummeled our state yet again, claiming lives and destroying homes, churches, and businesses. Many throughout Alabama’s Black Belt region and surrounding areas were left to pick up the pieces of destroyed communities and disrupted livelihoods. This tragedy demonstrated how decades of history can be destroyed in the blink of an eye—reminding us of the importance of doing everything in our power to preserve what we can.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO