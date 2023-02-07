Read full article on original website
Related
State Sen. Orr says BCA, other business community players now behind Medicaid expansion push
Medicaid expansion proponents have a new ally in their effort, according to State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur). A report released by the Alabama Hospital Association to some media outlets on Friday showed Alabama hospitals had lost an estimated $1.5 billion since the beginning of the pandemic. Some have interpreted the timing of the report's release to be part of an effort to expand Medicaid as the 2023 legislative session approaches.
Preserving Alabama’s History
Alabama recently watched as devastating tornadoes pummeled our state yet again, claiming lives and destroying homes, churches, and businesses. Many throughout Alabama’s Black Belt region and surrounding areas were left to pick up the pieces of destroyed communities and disrupted livelihoods. This tragedy demonstrated how decades of history can be destroyed in the blink of an eye—reminding us of the importance of doing everything in our power to preserve what we can.
Edgewood principal in the running for state's National Distinguished Principal award
Edgewood Elementary Principal Dr. Margaret Jones has been selected as one of three finalists for Alabama's National Distinguished Principal award. The committee of judges spent the day with Jones this week as she vies for the award. Jones was also recognized as a 2022 National Association of Elementary School Principals...
