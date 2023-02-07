ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police find missing York County woman safe

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police train in Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County buildings

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Waynesboro Police Department to provide a much-needed training space. Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department encounter many different scenarios while on patrol. “Cops are always being called inside for domestic situations and emotionally disturbed people,” said Officer...
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Crane manufacturer gives lift to women recovering from drug abuse

The women living in a restored bungalow in Hagerstown share more than a home. Each has graduated from substance abuse treatment through the local Brooke’s House program and is now taking the first steps to independence with full-time careers at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove. On Thursday, Feb. 9,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

York County police phone number being used in scams

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA

