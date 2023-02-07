Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
WGAL
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police train in Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County buildings
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Waynesboro Police Department to provide a much-needed training space. Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department encounter many different scenarios while on patrol. “Cops are always being called inside for domestic situations and emotionally disturbed people,” said Officer...
local21news.com
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
18-Year-Old York Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Work In York County Found Safe: Police
UPDATE:Aniya Bailey, 18, of West Manchester Township, was found safe on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, authorities say. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL:A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say. Aniya Bailey, 18, w…
local21news.com
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County
ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for shooting at officers, woman in 2019
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 20-40 years in a state correctional facility on Thursday after a 2019 shooting that involved an SRT response. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Mark Boisey was convicted by a jury of two counts of...
echo-pilot.com
Crane manufacturer gives lift to women recovering from drug abuse
The women living in a restored bungalow in Hagerstown share more than a home. Each has graduated from substance abuse treatment through the local Brooke’s House program and is now taking the first steps to independence with full-time careers at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove. On Thursday, Feb. 9,...
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
