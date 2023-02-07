ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

AARP Oklahoma voices support for house bills impacting elders

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As the state legislative session continues, AARP Oklahoma is urging you to voice your support for a few house bills that could impact the state's elderly population and their families. One of those bills includes the caring for caregivers act. AARP's State Director Sean Voskuhl...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

$5.6M grant aimed at bettering Oklahoma's most rural schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rural schools in Oklahoma are the 4th most needy schools in the nation, according to a recent study from the Rural School and Community Trust Report. According to the study, “needy” can be defined as a lack of resources and support. A multi-million-dollar...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Transgender youth health care ban passes through Oklahoma Senate Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — In the first days of legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers are passing bans on gender reassignment, or affirming care for minors. There were only two bills on the Senate Rules Committee agenda on Wednesday, leaving room for a morning of debate on banning certain surgeries, procedures and some medications for minors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Senate bill would crack down on gun theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Senate bill would create tougher punishments for stealing guns. Casey Roebuck, spokesperson for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, said gun thefts are not new to Tulsa. “It’s been a constant problem for as long as I can remember,” she said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools

CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma dog named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma dog is getting national attention. Toby, a dachshund that lives in McAlester, was recently named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest. Toby will be featured in upcoming marketing materials and get $500, along with a professional photoshoot, toys, and treats...
MCALESTER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma game warden helps rescue injured bald eagle near Checotah

CHECOTAH (KOKH) — An injured bald eagle is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the efforts of an Oklahoma game warden. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said that game warden Jake Rowland got a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah. "The eagle seemed pretty...
CHECOTAH, OK

