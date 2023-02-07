St. John officer accused of shooting at off-duty cop resigns

ST. JOHN, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana officer facing charges after allegedly shooting at an off-duty Hammond officer has resigned.

On Nov. 29 of last year, St. John officer Philip Fabian, 33, shot at the officer near 93rd Avenue and Cline Avenue.

He told investigators he was investigating an abandoned car and said the driver of a passing car nearly hit him.

Fabian then opened fire on the off-duty officer and then took them into custody, police said.

Hammond’s Mayor Thomas McDermott said the officer was on his way to work.

“This officer, the St. John’s police officer, acted completely recklessly, disproportionately responded to a non-threatening situation with deadly force,” McDermott said. “And thankfully it didn’t turn out that way but it could have. It’s scary.”

On Monday, a special meeting was scheduled to consider a recommendation on his employment status. However, prior to the meeting — Fabian resigned.

He is facing charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

