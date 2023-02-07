Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Reliable Compact SUV Isn’t a Honda or Toyota
Which compact SUVs is rated as the most reliable if its not a Toyota or Honda? Keep reading and find out. The post The Most Reliable Compact SUV Isn’t a Honda or Toyota appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Full-Size SUVs With 375 Horsepower or More for 2023
These full-size SUVs with 375 horsepower or more include the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the 2023 Nissan Armada, and the 2023 Ford Expedition MAX. The post 3 Full-Size SUVs With 375 Horsepower or More for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022
For affordable SUV shoppers, here are the five best SUV models you can get with a price tag under $30,000. The post 5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond
If you're shopping for a good used sedan that's sure to last you many years and miles, check out these five examples. The post 5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Major Downside
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is a top-selling SUV with a bit of a blemish. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Major Downside appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
3 of the Best SUVs for Families You Can Find New or Used
The best SUVs for families in 2022 include the 2022 Kia Telluride, the 2022 Chevrolet Suburban, and even the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The post 3 of the Best SUVs for Families You Can Find New or Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stop driving these old Honda models immediately, automaker warns
Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for its older vehicles due to a dangerous malfunction with their airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is warning car owners not to drive specific models of 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles with defective Takata...
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Has a Powerful Surprise From Lexus Under the Hood
What could the Grand Highlander have borrowed from Lexus to make it more exciting? The post The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Has a Powerful Surprise From Lexus Under the Hood appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Honda Models You Should Consider
Finding the best Honda model can be difficult. Here are 5 models you may want to consider. The post 5 Best Honda Models You Should Consider appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
168K+
Followers
39K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0