The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO