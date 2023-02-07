Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn
Dawn Staley has had it. The South Carolina women’s basketball coach fired back at UConn coach Geno Auriemma after he made controversial comments after the Gamecocks’ 81-77 win over the Huskies this past Sunday. The longtime UConn coach criticized South Carolina following the loss, alleging that the Gamecocks left bruises on Huskies Huskies star Lou Read more... The post Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
No. 21 UConn, No. 23 Creighton bring win streaks into battle
After dropping five of six games following its season-opening 14-game winning streak, No. 21 UConn is once again showing signs
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
247Sports
Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA
The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
Iowa Football: Five Hawkeyes invited to 2023 NFL Combine
The 2023 NFL Combine will be riddled with former Iowa Hawkeyes. On Wednesday, five Hawkeyes were officially invited to the combine. Linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive end Lukas Van Ness will all have an opportunity to increase their draft stock.
Top 2024 college football recruit Dylan Raiola to visit Nebraska
Dylan Raiola, the consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class, is taking in all his options before making a decision, and now that process includes a new contender out of the Big Ten. Raiola will be taking a visit to Nebraska some time in the next month, according to Rivals ...
Nebraska Football Introduces Final Two Assistants
The media had their first chance to speak with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
