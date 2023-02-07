ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Dawn Staley has had it. The South Carolina women’s basketball coach fired back at UConn coach Geno Auriemma after he made controversial comments after the Gamecocks’ 81-77 win over the Huskies this past Sunday. The longtime UConn coach criticized South Carolina following the loss, alleging that the Gamecocks left bruises on Huskies Huskies star Lou Read more... The post Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA

The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Five Hawkeyes invited to 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will be riddled with former Iowa Hawkeyes. On Wednesday, five Hawkeyes were officially invited to the combine. Linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive end Lukas Van Ness will all have an opportunity to increase their draft stock.
IOWA CITY, IA

