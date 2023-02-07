Read full article on original website
Dr. Thomas J. Mori
Dr. Thomas James Mori, age 86, of Grove City, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Doctor’s Hospital West in Columbus. A retired pastor with the Presbyterian Church USA, he was ordained in 1962 at Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Rostraver High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from University of Pittsburgh, his theology degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University in psychology. While living in Pennsylvania, he pastored in churches in Washington, Glenshaw and Greentree. He also served churches in Strongsville, Ohio, and Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from Brookwood Presbyterian Church in Bexley, Ohio in 2003. Known for his skills in conflict management, he was assigned as interim pastor during his retirement for many churches in central Ohio, including Mt. Gilead and Marysville. An avid golfer, the golf course kept him physically motivated, despite back surgery, cancer and other ailments. He was a strong supporter of the Westminster Thurber community. He especially loved to travel and go out to dinner with his good friend, Janis. He was born as Charles Thomas Burgess on June 9, 1936 in Snyder, Texas to the late Oliver and Matty Burgess. In addition to his biological parents, he was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Dean and Mildred Johnson Mori; his wife, Carol Mori; his siblings, Kenneth Spencer Mori, A. Howard Smith, Buell Smith and Marge Smith; a step-son, David Harkleroad; and his fiancée, Carolyn Sue Mooney. He is survived by his children, Kent (Beth Schuerger) Mori of North Ridgeville, Ross (Carol) Mori of Lodi, Wisconsin and Adele (Allen) Lifer of Grove City; his grandchildren, Kurt (Krystal) Mori, Rachel Mori, Austin (Caitlin) Mori, Danielle Mori, Samantha Mori, Grant Lifer and Dean Lifer; his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Allyson, Chase, Hayes and Gavin; his former wife and mother of his children, Constance Mori; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and loving friends, including his longtime companion, Janis Siegle. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Spiritual Life Fund (ohioliving.org/foundation/donate).
Margaret M. Kaminoski
Margaret M. Kaminoski, age 89, of Plain City, Ohio formerly of Cleveland, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon January 26, 2023, at Edgewater Place surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles and Rose Mary (Ladenburg) Twarogowski. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Plain City, Ohio.
Lee Ann May
Lee Ann May, age 54, of Marysville, died peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023 at The Laurels of Worthington. She was so proud of her family and deeply enjoyed spending time her grandchildren and her pet dogs. She was born September 29, 1968 in Franklin County to the late James and Delores Moore. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Charlene) May of Columbus and Robert (Haley) May of Marysville; her grandchildren, Emily, Dominic, Levi and Sophia; her siblings, David (Lisa) Moore, Clarence “Russ” Moore, Jim (Linda) Moore, Adrian Moore, Dian Moore and Jeanette Moore; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
William (Bill) W. Hammond
William (Bill) W. Hammond, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2023. He was born on February 26, 1973 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was a 1991 graduate of Jonathan Alder where he excelled in woodworking and won several awards. He loved carpentry and specialized in spiral staircases. William was an avid OSU and Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Bill was a loving son, brother, and father who loved his children dearly.
ECHS Podcasting
Marysville STEM Early College High School is proud to have a teacher/student podcast that gives students a chance to voice their opinions and thoughts about their school and community. Featuring STEM Teacher, Mr. Weiss, and Andrew, a student whose hopes are to one day become a teacher, the Weiss Has Issues podcast seeks to uncover modern problems and explore them from a student perspective in the hopes of solving them together.
David Lee Foster
David Lee Foster, age 77, of Richwood, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He retired from Midwest Express where he worked for over 20 years. During his retirement, he was a greeter at Meijer in Marysville. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Above all, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was born August 20, 1945 in Newport, Ohio to the late Robert and Martha Yeazel Foster. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Foster; his sons, Ronald Foster and David Michael Foster; his daughter, Amy Ohler; his sister, Diane; and other relatives He is survived by his grandchildren, Felisha (Michael) Jessie, Cameron (Colleen) Foster, Alexis Foster, Meaghan (Conner) Moffet and Kurynn Ohler; his great-grandchildren, Noah, Payton, Mason, Mabel and Liza; his brothers, Dale (Carol) Foster and Don (Annie) Foster; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Central Ohio Region Continues To Grow At Accelerated Pace
COLUMBUS – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the 15-county region represents a slight uptick...
MHS Students Aim to Expand Charity Organization With Help of Local Talent
MARYSVILLE – Marysville High School student Paige Mobley has been undeniably hard at work; if you’ve combed through any of the local social media pages as of late – likely, you’ve spotted her name amidst the communal buzz. Aptly dubbed “Marysville’s Got Talent,” she, along with fellow classmates Gigi Bix and Abby Luelleman, conceptualized the idea after their DECA advisor and business teacher, Bailey Hemmelgarn, introduced them to a local charity by the name of “Warm Clothes for Kids.” The organization, which originated in Bellefontaine by Ms. Hemmelgarn’s grandmother, has helped many children in Logan County since its founding in 2010.
MEVSD BOE Hosting Two Conversation Opportunities This Weekend
The MEVSD Board of Education is hosting a Conversation with Board Members event in February. This is similar to the Board of Education’s monthly Community Coffees. It will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. It will take place from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM and will be located at the Marysville McDonald’s Playplace (1080 Charles Lane).
UCSO Reports – February 7, 2023
A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Robinson Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2013 Chrysler 300 that struck a deer. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital, and a crash report was taken, #80-23-053. 3:21am Property Damage Crash. A...
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
Ex Marks the Spot This Valentine’s Day at the UCHS
If you happen to be one of the latter individuals — perhaps still a bit sour over a seemingly unwarranted breakup, trudging in the midst of “going through the big D and don’t mean Dallas,” or simply just trying to forget the name of that wretched boss who drove you to the brink of insanity — this one, my friend, is for you!
Monarch Boys Soccer Taps Jordan Tipton As Next Varsity Coach
The Marysville Athletic Department is excited to announce that upon the recommendation of MEVSD Superintendent Diane Allen, pending board approval, Jordan Tipton will take over as the next Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach. Tipton comes to Marysville after serving as the Head Coach at Bishop Ready High School in 2022...
Library Links
Monday, February 13 @ 3:30 p.m. Join us each week for some STEAM related fun as we build Lego structures and complete challenges! Feel free to stay the whole time or drop in for a few minutes. Recommended for 1st-5th graders. Family Storytime. Monday, February 13 @ 6:30 p.m. Join...
Marysville Hoopsters Rattled by Grove City in Final Non-Conference Game of the Season
Final score: 34-47 GROVE CITY—The 8-12 Monarch boys varsity basketball team took a tough hit on Tuesday evening as they fell to the 14-7 Grove City Greyhounds — 34-47. Jason Moore led the Monarchs in scoring — landing 13 points for the game, followed closely by Andrew Rabe with a contribution of 10 points overall.
North Union Varsity Boys Fall By One To Centerburg In Final Away Game of the Season
CENTERBURG – It was a game too close for comfort — an undeniable nail biter in all respects. Unquestionably, both teams clung tightly to the hope of a win on Tuesday evening — refusing to step down, or let down their guards for a second. With each...
Popular Environmentally-Friendly Rainwater Program Returns To Marysville
MARYSVILLE—Nothing comes cheap … at least in 2023. With a bit of ingenuity, though, and a common desire to adapt and thrive — communities such as Marysville have found environmentally-friendly options to help residents cut back on usage, and save significantly, overall, on quickly escalating utility statements.
Friends of the Library Present Gift to Library
On Wednesday, February 8, the Friends of the Marysville Public Library presented a generous donation of $16,059.57 from their Endowment Fund to Director Nieca Nowels. The Friends of the Library established the Endowment Fund in 1998. Each year, earnings from the fund support library programs like summer reading, equipment for the building, library events, and materials.
