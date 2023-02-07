Dr. Thomas James Mori, age 86, of Grove City, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Doctor’s Hospital West in Columbus. A retired pastor with the Presbyterian Church USA, he was ordained in 1962 at Rehobeth Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Rostraver High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from University of Pittsburgh, his theology degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree from Vanderbilt University in psychology. While living in Pennsylvania, he pastored in churches in Washington, Glenshaw and Greentree. He also served churches in Strongsville, Ohio, and Columbia and Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from Brookwood Presbyterian Church in Bexley, Ohio in 2003. Known for his skills in conflict management, he was assigned as interim pastor during his retirement for many churches in central Ohio, including Mt. Gilead and Marysville. An avid golfer, the golf course kept him physically motivated, despite back surgery, cancer and other ailments. He was a strong supporter of the Westminster Thurber community. He especially loved to travel and go out to dinner with his good friend, Janis. He was born as Charles Thomas Burgess on June 9, 1936 in Snyder, Texas to the late Oliver and Matty Burgess. In addition to his biological parents, he was also predeceased by his adoptive parents, Dean and Mildred Johnson Mori; his wife, Carol Mori; his siblings, Kenneth Spencer Mori, A. Howard Smith, Buell Smith and Marge Smith; a step-son, David Harkleroad; and his fiancée, Carolyn Sue Mooney. He is survived by his children, Kent (Beth Schuerger) Mori of North Ridgeville, Ross (Carol) Mori of Lodi, Wisconsin and Adele (Allen) Lifer of Grove City; his grandchildren, Kurt (Krystal) Mori, Rachel Mori, Austin (Caitlin) Mori, Danielle Mori, Samantha Mori, Grant Lifer and Dean Lifer; his great-grandchildren, Alexis, Allyson, Chase, Hayes and Gavin; his former wife and mother of his children, Constance Mori; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and loving friends, including his longtime companion, Janis Siegle. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Spiritual Life Fund (ohioliving.org/foundation/donate).

