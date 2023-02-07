Read full article on original website
Related
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep
Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
What’s your real heart age? Take this test to discover your risk of stroke and heart attack
WE all know it's important to keep our hearts healthy. Eating a balanced diet, being active and keeping to a healthy weight will all help. And the NHS has devised a simple test which can help you discover the real age of your ticker. Take the NHS test access the...
Sitting all day is terrible for you—but establishing this small habit can help
To reduce the harmful health effects of sitting, take a five-minute light walk every half-hour. That’s the key finding of a new study that my colleagues and I published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. We asked 11 healthy middle-aged and older adults to sit...
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief
I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
Is This Blood Pressure Ideal for Preventing Dementia?
Keeping your systolic blood pressure below 120 is good for your heart. New research suggests it also might protect your brain. A review of MRI brain scans indicates that treating high blood pressure more intensively — by keeping systolic pressure (the first number in a blood pressure reading) at less than 120 rather than below the standard treatment goal of 140 — created a positive change in the structure of the brain’s perivascular spaces.
Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth
I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.
Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study
Children with ASD have problems with communicating, social interaction and are prone to repetitive behaviors. The post Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study appeared first on Talker.
Dermatologist Weighs In On Skin Cancer Risks Associated With Gel Manicures
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Gel manicures are a staple in many women's maintenance routines. Every two weeks or so, when the nails grow out just enough to become unsightly, it's time to book another appointment and start the process over again. Gel manicures differ from a manicure with regular polish in that they require you to put your hands under UV light — specifically UVA light — throughout the appointment, to meld the gel polish to your nail. While this technique keeps the polish intact for longer, your hands and nails are exposed to a light that could be harmful. Scientists have been studying the potential link between UV nail polish dryers and cancer risk for years.
Medical myths debunked: Nutrition, fitness, personal care
From eating carrots to help your eyesight to causing arthritis by cracking your knuckles, how true are the most popular medical myths? NBC’s medical correspondent Dr. John Torres sorts through the fact and faction.Feb. 8, 2023.
How Does NAD Therapy Help In Weight Loss?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. With the concept of “body positivity” spreading worldwide, people ignore the health risks that accompany high body weight. Even though accepting our body is very important, not trying to stay healthy is not good. It is the reason why medical solutions for high body weight like NAD Therapy are coming into existence.
Does Caffeine Affect Your Osteoporosis Risk?
Caffeine consumption appears to increase your risk of losing bone density, which can lead to osteoporosis (brittle bone disease) and broken bones. This article looks at the research behind caffeine and osteoporosis, how much caffeine is too much, what it means for your osteoporosis risk, and how to mitigate it.
