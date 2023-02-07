We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Gel manicures are a staple in many women's maintenance routines. Every two weeks or so, when the nails grow out just enough to become unsightly, it's time to book another appointment and start the process over again. Gel manicures differ from a manicure with regular polish in that they require you to put your hands under UV light — specifically UVA light — throughout the appointment, to meld the gel polish to your nail. While this technique keeps the polish intact for longer, your hands and nails are exposed to a light that could be harmful. Scientists have been studying the potential link between UV nail polish dryers and cancer risk for years.

2 DAYS AGO