Jennings, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs

Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
Madison County Record

Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt

BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
MASCOUTAH, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Killing His Girlfriend and Her Children

(MISSOURINET) – A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan (jerr-wawn) Rowe, says justice was served.
JENNINGS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for voluntary manslaughter

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man slated to stand trial for murder this week struck a plea deal Tuesday regarding an April 2020 homicide. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Brandon Campbell, 32, received a 15-year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

