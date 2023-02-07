Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO