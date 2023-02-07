Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Meeting opposing bill for state control of St. Louis Police happening today
Some Missouri lawmakers want to put the St. Louis Police Department back under state control. Many city officials oppose that idea.
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
ST. LOUIS – It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has officially passed and adopted Resolution...
kttn.com
Convicted felon from Illinois pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun in Missouri
A convicted felon from Cahokia Heights, Illinois on Thursday admitted being caught with a machine gun at a St. Louis, Missouri hotel. Henry Miller, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Stephen R. Clark to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
KMOV
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
Byers' Beat: An inside look at thousands of cases going nowhere in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers who were around before St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in 2017 tell me the number of cases awaiting decisions from prosecutors at any given time hovered between 300 to 500 cases. Now, it’s in the thousands. And this...
St. Louis aldermen to invite law enforcement to meet about raids
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI.
Here are 5 influential Black Missourians you should know about
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting important Black figures and historical sites across the St. Louis area. Over the years, Missouri has been home to many Black innovators in entertainment, science, literature, activism and more. Here are five you might not have known were Missourians.
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
KMZU
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Emerson to stay in St. Louis; Boeing plans for layoffs
Three months ago, Emerson Electric began searching for a new place to call home after putting its Ferguson campus on the market and divesting its Climate Technologies business. On Wednesday, the company announced that it will stay in the St. Louis region, to the delight of area officials and employees. In Jefferson City, the Missouri House Budget Committee excluded lawmakers and the governor from the 8.7% proposed pay raise for state workers. Also, aviation and defense company Boeing plans to lay off 2,000 workers across its global operations, but it has announced that St. Louis will be the site for a new finance hub. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
Madison County Record
Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt
BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Executes Man Convicted of Killing His Girlfriend and Her Children
(MISSOURINET) – A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children has been put to death. Missouri has executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe and her young children in St. Louis County. Rowe’s sister, Gerjuan (jerr-wawn) Rowe, says justice was served.
Jefferson County chiropractor, employees convicted of fraud
ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Jefferson County chiropractor, one current and one former employee of conspiring to commit disability fraud. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60; Christina Barrera, 63; and Clarissa Pogue, 39, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Social Security Administration.
St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for voluntary manslaughter
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man slated to stand trial for murder this week struck a plea deal Tuesday regarding an April 2020 homicide. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Brandon Campbell, 32, received a 15-year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.
