Rocky Mount, NC

WITN

UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man airlifted to hospital after police shooting in Rocky Mount

Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shot a man behind a shopping center on the eastern side of the city Thursday afternoon, the department said in a brief news release. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Police Department reports two larcenies from the ABC store

The Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. We have had two larcenies from the ABC store on SE 2nd St in Snow Hill over the last two days. Supect one was a black male with cornrows wearing a heavy blue and white jacket and left in a black four door buick. Suspect two was wearing a blue shirt over a white shirt,khaki pants, and gray shoes. He has short braids and left the store in a four door honda fit with no hubcaps. If anyone knows these subjects please call or text Snow Hill PD at 252-560-9022. I have added pics of the cars and suspects on the page. Thank you.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tuesday afternoon shooting left one person dead and another man injured. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301. Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had...
NASH COUNTY, NC

