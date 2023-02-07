Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
cbs17
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
cbs17
Man shot by Rocky Mount officer during stolen car investigation, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a man was shot by an officer who was investigating a report of a stolen car. The Rocky Mount Police Department said the man was shot at 1:44 p.m. on Thursday behind the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue.
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man airlifted to hospital after police shooting in Rocky Mount
Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shot a man behind a shopping center on the eastern side of the city Thursday afternoon, the department said in a brief news release. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to police.
cbs17
Raleigh police release body cam video of Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released body camera video Friday showing what led up to 32-year-old Darryl Williams’ in-custody death. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17.
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police
Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
WITN
POLICE: No charges in deadly Rocky Mount motel shootout
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said no charges will be filed in a deadly shootout Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel. Police said Damien Williams was killed when he and two other men forced their way into a room at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard to rob the two men inside.
cbs17
Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
cbs17
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
North Carolina woman appears in court after allegedly beating, killing her granddaughter
Patricia Ricks said very few words after being wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair and she sat mostly in silence while the judge told her what she is charged with.
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Police Department reports two larcenies from the ABC store
The Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. We have had two larcenies from the ABC store on SE 2nd St in Snow Hill over the last two days. Supect one was a black male with cornrows wearing a heavy blue and white jacket and left in a black four door buick. Suspect two was wearing a blue shirt over a white shirt,khaki pants, and gray shoes. He has short braids and left the store in a four door honda fit with no hubcaps. If anyone knows these subjects please call or text Snow Hill PD at 252-560-9022. I have added pics of the cars and suspects on the page. Thank you.
WRAL
'You question why and how this has happened,' Roanoke Rapids mother charged after infant found dead in suitcase
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids Police arrested a mother charged in the death of a 3-month-old boy Wednesday. According to police, they responded to a call regarding the well-being of a child around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Franklin Street. Upon arriving at the Franklin Street home,...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tuesday afternoon shooting left one person dead and another man injured. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301. Investigators say two people who are familiar with each other had...
