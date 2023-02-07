ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief retiring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County

Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder. The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
DURHAM, NC

