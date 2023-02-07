Read full article on original website
Durham fire chief, an ex-search and rescue specialist, says ‘Godspeed and good luck’ to teams helping quake-stricken Turkey
DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Premier U.S. search and rescue teams are on their way to help the recovery efforts in Turkey following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday. One of the teams is Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1 from Fairfax County, Virginia. Before becoming Durham’s fire chief,...
Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief retiring
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”
Durham leaders express concerns, share solutions after deadly shooting near Hillside High School
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an issue that Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says he constantly grapples with. “So, it troubles me. It troubles me immensely. That’s what keeps me up at night. How do we save our youth,” he stated. He’s talking about ongoing gun...
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
Heavy police presence near Hillside High School in Durham; secure status for school lifted
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are parked outside of Hillside High School on Thursday afternoon as the school was under secure status for a second straight day. The secure status was lifted around 2 p.m., according to Durham Public Schools. A CBS 17 crew on scene said motorcycle...
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
Digging deeper: Researchers at NC State propose a fourth light on traffic signals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lights – red, yellow, green… and white?. Researchers at North Carolina State University say it’s a possibility as they look into the future of driving and how it’ll impact traffic patterns. They said autonomous vehicles – or completely driverless cars...
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
Raleigh is #1 most affordable capital city, 2nd best state capital in the US, according to new study
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the most affordable state capital in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study, 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, ranked Raleigh the second best capital city in the country. It ranked Austin, Texas as the...
Raleigh produce nonprofit offers alternative to rising grocery costs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While you may be able to cut back on some luxuries, rising grocery prices are hard to avoid. A Moody Analytics report said families spend $72 more for groceries in Dec. 2022 than they did Dec. 2021. More people are starting to look for alternatives...
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County
Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1...
Chapel Hill man charged in January killing of Durham man; police say he knew victim
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill man has been charged in the Jan. 12 killing of a Durham man. Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Smith, Chapel Hill police said Thursday. Police told CBS 17 that McKenzie and...
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills student in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety...
Former Ft. Bragg soldier arrested in 2010 stabbing, murder cold case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder. The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
Mountains to get Super Bowl snow; here’s what that means for central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change in the weather pattern Super Bowl weekend will lead to much colder and wetter weather for central North Carolina as well as some of the best snow chances of the season up in the mountains. Despite record high temperatures in the Triangle...
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
