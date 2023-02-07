ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLWq5_0kfJH8Jr00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was charged after a woman reported that he tried to set fire to her home, according to a report.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglas Street NW just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said a man was in her driveway with a propane torch, according to a Warren police report.

Woman receives sentence for setting fire to Youngstown home

When police arrived, they found Kyle Yaratch, 32, on the scene. In the driveway, they also found a propane tank hooked up to a hose and a torch.

Yaratch said it was cold outside and the woman would not let him in, according to the report. Yaratch also said he was using the torch as a “scare tactic.”

Reports say the officers found charring on the side door of the home.

Officers arrested Yaratch, who faces a charge of felony attempt to commit an offense.

Yaratch pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Grove City Woman Charged With Hitting Young Child

A Grove City woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing a young child. Police say 40-year-old Megan Lutes is being charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. During a Grove City Police investigation, they found Lutes allegedly hit a seven-year-old girl causing injuries. The alleged incident...
GROVE CITY, PA
YourErie

Crawford County man arrested after taking video in PSP lobby

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby. According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Clintonville Woman Allegedly Lies About Employment During Hearing at Venango County Courthouse

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman is facing a perjury charge for allegedly lying on the stand during a hearing at the Venango County Courthouse. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Natasha Sue Sabisch, of Clintonville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, February 7.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy