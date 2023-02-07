Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
Trending Topics: Who are Top 4 teams in East after trade deadline?
Periodically, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. After trade deadline shuffling, how would you rank the top 4 teams in the East?. STEVE ASCHBURNER:. 1. Boston Celtics. 2. Milwaukee Bucks. 3. Philadelphia 76ers. 4. Cleveland Cavaliers. Zzzzzzz. That’s what it...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Game Preview
ORLANDO – With the trade deadline behind them and their roster predominantly intact, the Orlando Magic’s complete focus and attention can now be directed at closing out the season strong. The Magic currently sit just three games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference for the...
NBA
Portland Completes Multi-Team Trade
Portland acquires Reddish, Arcidiacono, Thybulle and 2023 first round pick. PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Cam Reddish, guard Ryan Arcidiacono and a 2023 first round pick from the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Josh Hart, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Additionally, Portland acquires guard Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2029 second round pick and sends a 2027 second round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte sends Jalen McDaniels and a 2024 second round pick to Philadelphia and receives a 2023 second round pick from the 76ers and guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk from the Knicks.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Washington D.C.
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Washington D.C. area to support local Black businesses. 2. Creole on 14th. 3. DCity Smokehouse. 4. Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant. 5. Florida Avenue Grill. 6. Here’s the...
NBA
15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline
The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
NBA
"Everybody Was Locked In" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
Regardless of who's in the closing lineup of games, the Utah Jazz have proven over and over again that they're a team you can't count out — no matter the odds. Friday night was more of the same. Despite trailing by 12 with under five minutes to go, Utah...
NBA
Recapping The Trades, Joe Cronin Speaks On The Brief Case
It's been a busy few days. With Portland finishing off business by bringing in with four new players and a considerable amount of draft capital before the expiration of the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty to discuss on the latest edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NBA
Cleveland Browns owners reportedly seeking share of Milwaukee Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
NBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas Fined
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 – Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at...
NBA
‘We think we can unlock him here’ – Weaver on bringing Wiseman to the Pistons
Troy Weaver doesn’t have a clear vision of how James Wiseman fits in a frontcourt that now numbers four young big men, but he’s seen enough of the Pistons being overmatched inside to be willing to let it play out. “You really don’t know until you pull back...
NBA
Orlando Magic Coaches and Players Host Basketball Clinic for Children of Season Ticket Holders
ORLANDO - Buying Orlando Magic season tickets comes with much more than just watching the team play from your Amway Center seats, even though that in and of itself is quite spectacular. There are several additional perks and exclusive benefits with your purchase, including opportunities to meet the Magic’s coaches...
NBA
Sacramento Kings Announce the Top 8 for Capitalize: Technology
And then there were eight! The 2023 Capitalize: Technology contest, presented by Dialpad and the City of Sacramento’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development has selected the Top 8 contestants who will participate in Pitch Day on Wednesday, March 1. The contest launched on January 23, the Select 16...
Comments / 0