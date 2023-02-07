Portland acquires Reddish, Arcidiacono, Thybulle and 2023 first round pick. PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Cam Reddish, guard Ryan Arcidiacono and a 2023 first round pick from the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Josh Hart, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Additionally, Portland acquires guard Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2029 second round pick and sends a 2027 second round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte sends Jalen McDaniels and a 2024 second round pick to Philadelphia and receives a 2023 second round pick from the 76ers and guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk from the Knicks.

