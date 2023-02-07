Read full article on original website
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
First Coast News
Step Afrika! performing in Jacksonville
Come one, come all to the Feb. 9th performance! The Feb. 10th show is part of the Florida Theatre's Theatreworks program, which is solely for local school groups.
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
WSVN-TV
Florida couple rescues cat swimming in retention pond in Jacksonville; reunites with owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling in a pond, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety. “It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.
Florida Black Expo returns during Black History Month to showcase small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Black Expo is back and it's now during Black History Month. The event starts Thursday at TIAA Bank Field and the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville with the goal of promoting Black-owned business growth and exposure. Florida Black Expo President Mincy Pollock says the expo is both empowering and entertaining.
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Cold Stone Creamery is Opening Another Jacksonville Location
The national ice cream chain will be expanding in Jacksonville this year, with at least one confirmed location.
Event Wednesday to outline future of Jacksonville's riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What could Downtown Jacksonville look like in a few years?. The list of development projects in the works is long, but as for which ones will actually get past the renderings and become reality, one of the people working to build up downtown says this time "the momentum is unstoppable."
List: Over 350 books approved by Florida Department of Education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education has approved a list of over 350 books for public schools. First Coast News obtained the list of books approved for all grade levels which includes Curious George, The Three Little Pigs, Fahrenheit 451 and 1984. Books approved by FDOE. The...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Mark Degner, Bryan Hayes: 18 years since 2 Jacksonville boys disappeared
Bryan Hayes, who was just 13 years old at the time, and Mark Degner, who was 12 years old at the time, were last seen walking out of what was then known as Paxon Middle School.
Jacksonville bookstore adds 'Books Recently Banned in Duval County' display
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville bookstore is taking a stand against Florida book bans in schools, with a new “Books Recently Banned in Duval County” display. Chamblin Bookmine and Chamblin Uptown are using the sections to raise awareness about the hundreds of books banned in schools across the state.
Jacksonville councilmembers criticize new investigative committee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Jacksonville councilmembers are criticizing the plans to reform an investigative committee of the city council, calling the committee an abuse of power and political move. Councilmembers Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy DeFoor say the city council's job is legislative not investigative and councilmembers have no...
Committee investigating mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber starts its work
A Jacksonville city council special committee is requesting more information on Republican mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber’s (R-District 5) failure to disclose her husband’s ties to a bidder during the attempted sale of JEA.
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
First Coast News
