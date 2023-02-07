ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 4-star Colorado DL commit

Omar White is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Valdosta, Georgia, where he plays for Valdosta High School. The Valdosta Wildcats finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Westlake in the first round of the Georgia 7A state playoffs. White...
VALDOSTA, GA
Golf Digest

A Oklahoma high school basketball game finished with a final score of 4-2 and the footage will render you speechless

On Tuesday night, LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, draining his 38,390 point to pass Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in front of a packed house in La La Land. That’s a lot of points, obviously, but elsewhere in the basketball world, the buckets were slightly harder to come by. Namely in the great state of Oklahoma, where Weatherford Eagles and Anadarko Warriors matched LeBron’s historic night with a 4-2 barnburner for the ages. Yes, we said 4-2.
WEATHERFORD, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
