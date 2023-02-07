WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO