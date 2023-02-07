ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Iowa man sentenced for possessing pipe bombs and distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old man from Charles City was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in manufacturing pipe bombs and distributing methamphetamine in 2020. Thomas Jay Downer admitted at his plea hearing to distributing more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine on October...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
SUMNER, IA

