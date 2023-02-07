Read full article on original website
Iowa man sentenced for possessing pipe bombs and distributing meth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old man from Charles City was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in manufacturing pipe bombs and distributing methamphetamine in 2020. Thomas Jay Downer admitted at his plea hearing to distributing more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine on October...
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
