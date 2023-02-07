ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida football: What does conference expansion in SEC mean for the Gators?

Florida football hasn’t been in any of the discussions surrounding conference expansion and realignment, but they’ll surely be affected by it as it happens. It was announced yesterday that Texas and Oklahoma would be buying themselves out of their current deals and joining the SEC in 2024, meaning this is the last season with the SEC as we’ve known it for a little over a decade.
Florida basketball: Gators come home to take on Vanderbilt

Florida basketball is coming off of an embarrassing loss at Alabama, and a brutal four-game stretch where they went 1-3. There is good news for the Gators, however. Their schedule gets much easier from this point forward, and it starts with a home game against Vanderbilt tomorrow afternoon. Vanderbilt is...
