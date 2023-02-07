Read full article on original website
Town manager walks away with hefty severance
BAR HARBOR — As part of a negotiated settlement with the town of Bar Harbor, former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland, who resigned late last month, will be paid a severance package equal to 28 weeks of pay. The separation agreement was first obtained through a Freedom of Access Act...
Real art at Reel Pizza
BAR HARBOR — Art classes are taught in every school on Mount Desert Island, but it is rare, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for the community to get the chance to see what gets created in those classes. Members of the Mount Desert Island High School National Arts Honors Society (NAHS) want to change that by bringing art back to Reel Pizza Cinerama in downtown Bar Harbor.
Online 'Pajama Party' auction at UUCE
ELLSWORTH — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth is once again holding its annual Goods and Services Auction online this year. Check out the catalog and register to enter silent bids via the auction link at https://onlinefundraiser.events/UUCE2023 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The live Zoom auction starts at 7 p.m.
