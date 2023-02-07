Grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony for ButcherBox happening February 16; Complimentary BBQ to follow

Read full article on original website
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport
Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday
Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
voiceofmuscatine.com
The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
