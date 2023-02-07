Read full article on original website
Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others
ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds. Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.
Man receives sentence for fatal double shooting during St. Louis drug robbery
ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday sentenced a man for his role in a 2021 triple shooting that left two men dead during a drug robbery. U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, to 26 years in prison. Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.
Man accused of stealing over $7,000 in auto thefts
A man has been arrested on suspicion of many automobile thefts in our neighborhood. Steven Fisher, 31, is being held in jail with no bond this morning.
KMOV
St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
KMOV
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
KMOV
Police investigate after 2 vehicles were hit by falling objects on I-64
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating two incidents where chunks of concrete or large rocks crashed down on vehicles. Both happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64/40 at the Hampton Avenue overpass. “I thought it was a body, like somebody had fallen off the...
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
kttn.com
Convicted felon from Illinois pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun in Missouri
A convicted felon from Cahokia Heights, Illinois on Thursday admitted being caught with a machine gun at a St. Louis, Missouri hotel. Henry Miller, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Stephen R. Clark to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
Byers' Beat: An inside look at thousands of cases going nowhere in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers who were around before St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in 2017 tell me the number of cases awaiting decisions from prosecutors at any given time hovered between 300 to 500 cases. Now, it’s in the thousands. And this...
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
Fairview Heights’ SkyZone plans more security after recent fight
Days after a violent fight on the grounds of SkyZone in Fairview Heights, business owners have agreed on plans to increase security around the site.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries
Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
KSDK
Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family charged with 3 felonies
Kline is currently not in the custody and a warrant has been issued, according to police. The above mug shot is from her arrest on Jan. 5, 2022.
Two teens arrested after Friday morning shooting
St. Ann police have arrested two teens who they say lured a man to a home and killed him.
Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment goes viral
A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in a viral video was charged Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the same family's home over a year ago.
