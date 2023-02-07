ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO