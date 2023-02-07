ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera

A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
EL PORTAL, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Killed After Shooting in Miami Gardens Neighborhood: Police

An investigation is underway Friday morning after two juveniles were found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police found a four-door sedan...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines motorcycle officer dies in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Pembroke Pines police officer on routine patrol died after being involved in a crash early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.Motorcycle officer Charles Herring, 54, died while in the line of duty following a wreck on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street, officials said. Herring was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines for 22 years and was the father of four children. His children and ex-wife were with him at the hospital, according to officials. Officers blocked off intersections on route to help escort the ambulance...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

