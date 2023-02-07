Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Suspect in Fatal Christmas Day Shooting in Broward Found With Assault Rifle: BSO
A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Broward County that left one man dead and another injured had an assault rifle in his car when he was arrested, authorities said. Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, was arrested Thursday on one count of felony murder, one count of...
NBC Miami
Defense Attempts to Poke Holes in Credibility of XXXTentacion Murder Suspect
Defense attorneys Friday questioned the credibility of one of the suspects accused in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Robert Allen, the prosecution's material witness, was on the stand all day Friday as defense attorneys cross-examined the man who already admitted he played a part in the rapper's death. According...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade officers won’t get out of jail
MIAMI – A judge decided Thursday whether a man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade police officers back in 2020 would be let out of jail on bond. On Aug. 5, 2020, Fenqwavious Lopez, then 22, came up to gang officers serving an arrest warrant in the West Perrine area and opened fire, according to police.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
NBC Miami
3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera
A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
WSVN-TV
4th officer faces judge after forging documents for ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man
MIAMI (WSVN) - A fourth person connected to a case involving two ex-Hialeah Police officers faced a judge, Wednesday. Juan Prieto Confina is accused of notarizing an affidavit without the victim’s permission. Defendant Ali Amin Saleh allegedly coerced the victim into signing the document. On Wednesday, officers Rafael Otano...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
Click10.com
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
NBC Miami
‘She's His Angel Now': Family Mourns Pregnant Mother Killed in Miramar Crash as Arrests Made
A father and his teen son are facing charges in connection with a crash in Miramar that left a pregnant nurse dead and her 7-year-old son critically injured just days before Christmas. Miramar Police announced the arrests at a Thursday news conference with the family of 30-year old Cristina Hernandez.
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
NBC Miami
2 Juveniles Killed After Shooting in Miami Gardens Neighborhood: Police
An investigation is underway Friday morning after two juveniles were found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Police found a four-door sedan...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy to face judge after facing battery charges in beating of 9-year-old girl on school bus
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is set to get a lesson in the law, Wednesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy who is facing battery charges will now face a judge. Serious actions require serious consequences. That’s the message the state attorney is sending after filing criminal charges against the boy who is being accused of beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.
Pembroke Pines motorcycle officer dies in crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Pembroke Pines police officer on routine patrol died after being involved in a crash early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.Motorcycle officer Charles Herring, 54, died while in the line of duty following a wreck on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street, officials said. Herring was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines for 22 years and was the father of four children. His children and ex-wife were with him at the hospital, according to officials. Officers blocked off intersections on route to help escort the ambulance...
Pembroke Pines police officer dies after debris falls from tree, striking him
A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after a piece of debris fell from a tree, striking the officer on his police motorcycle, authorities said.
