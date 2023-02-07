Gunman killed 54-year-old man in North Texas after firing several times, sheriff says

A search continued Tuesday for a gunman who fired multiple times and killed a 54-year-old man in Ellis County on Sunday night, authorities said.

The body of the man was found in Italy, which is about 55 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

A 911 caller identified the victim as Jackie Wayne Shelby, of Italy.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

At the request of Italy police, deputies responded to a shooting call just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Rosemond Lane.

Deputies found Shelby unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie, where he later died.

Shelby was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Case Agent Phillip Pearson at 972-825-4956 or call in an anonymous tip at 972-937-7297.