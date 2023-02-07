ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Charlotte's division rival makes a move.

The Miami Heat are trading veteran center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic . Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports that Miami will receive cash considerations in the deal.

In 30 games this season, Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. The 33-year-old was in his third season with the organization, posting steadily declining numbers since arriving in 2020.

This will be Dedmon's second stint in San Antonio, having played there during the 2016-17 season. In 76 games that season, he averaged 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy