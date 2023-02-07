Marinette's Holguin, McFadden make history as conference champions

WAUPACA, Wis. — The first-ever North Eastern Conference/Bay Conference Girls Wrestling Championship was held at Waupaca High School on Saturday. Marinette High School came away with two conference champions and as well as a runner-up finish.

Grace Holguin and Kaylee McFadden took the conference crown at 107 and 165 lbs. respectively. Koressa Allgeyer, last year’s State Champion at 107 lbs., posted a runner-up finish at 120 lbs

Holguin made quick work of the opposition with three pins on the day, all coming in less than a minute.

“She’s been a powerhouse all season,” coach Matt Marotz said of Holguin. “She’s right at her max events for the season and has wrestled boys and girls and done well in both. She’s worked very hard from where she was last year and has a good shot of making it to State this year.”

The Marinette sophomore pinned Shawano’s Hallie Wondra in 50 seconds in her opening match. She needed just 45 seconds to top West De Pere’s Kaelie Mabie-Wangerin in her second match and 41 seconds to pin London LeSage of Oconto Falls in her third and final match.

McFadden posted a lightning quick 19-second pin against Jessalin Grigg (Green Bay West/E/SW) and won by forfeit over Wrightstown’s MacKenzie Summers.

“Kaylee was out a little with a concussion early, and she’s up in weight class from last year so that’s a little tougher, but she’s looking very good this year,” Marotz said.

Allgeyer, who was wrestling for the first time this season due to injury, was 4-0 in route to the title bout, taking the top spot among North Eastern Conference competitors before meeting Bay Conference’s Onna Hermann.

She earned a major decision, 13-2 over Waupaca’s Savana Hansen and the pinned Luxemburg-Casco’s Evelyn Lange (1:06), Shawano’s Jenna Moede (1:05) and Green Bay’s Scarlett Beckstrom (0:38) to set up a match with Hermann from Shawano who also entered at 4-0.

In that final contest, Hermann got the better of Allgeyer with a pin in 1:23.

“It’s been a downhill battle for her this year with a couple injuries,” Marotz said of Allgeyer, “but she’s getting excited, and this weekend went well for her. That last match she was doing real well, she just got caught, and she was a little beat up coming in. She will be healed up for Sectionals.”

The Marines were the only school to claim multiple titles in the competition. In addition to Hermann at 120, Madeline Faulkner (Xavier, 132), Hailie Krueger (New London 145), and Deziree Mixon (Green Bay West/E/SW 235) also took home hardware.

The WIAA hosted its inaugural Girls Wrestling Championships last year. Allgeyer took the crown at 107 lbs. while McFadden and Katelyn Lewis placed third at 145 and 165 respectively.

Marinette Wrestling will return to the mat at the WIAA Regional hosted by Oconto Falls on Saturday. The girls will take their shot at qualifying for State at the Freedom Sectional the following Saturday, February 18.

The 2023 Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.