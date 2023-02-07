ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch

By Stephanie Rothman, Kayla Shepperd
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cttcR_0kfJFcsO00

BOONVILLE, Mo. ( KTVI ) — Anheuser-Busch has welcomed four baby Clydesdales, and the colts will play a special part in a new Budweiser football tradition this Sunday.

“When you think about some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, it goes back to the Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, manager of Warm Springs Ranch.

In the last few weeks, four new additions to the Anheuser-Busch team were born at the ranch: Baby boy Clydesdales, Razor, Stinger, Baron, and Sergeant. Each one was named with the first letter of their mom’s name.

Anheuser-Busch celebrates 90 years of the Clydesdales

“All boys, all perfect color, the future looks bright for the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Trout said.

The 150-pound colts were born at the end of January, making them the first of the new year.

Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking, which is great for the boys in this latest batch because they’re the ones that are going to be trained and hopefully make it to the big leagues.

“In five years, these guys are going to be joining the ranks and literally are going to become a part of history, and they’ll take their place on the hitch,” Trout said.

New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home

The baby Clydesdales will be the starting lineup for the first-ever “Football and Foals” watch party at the ranch.

“You’re going to have an amazing atmosphere (at the party), and you’re going to be the first ones to get a sneak peek of the foals this year,” Trout said.

A $100 ticket will get you one-on-one photo time in between the game, plus two appetizers, dinner, and two 16-ounce Budweiser beers. Tickets are available online at warmspringsranch.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
comomag.com

A sweet legacy in downtown Columbia

The Candy Factory celebrates a half-century of handmade confections and delighting the senses. An iconic, family-owned business and cornerstone of downtown Columbia for nearly 50 years, The Candy Factory continues to produce gourmet, handmade confections that delight the senses. To step inside beneath the striped awning is an experience in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
kwos.com

A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight

A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening. Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says

COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man drives into hotel pond, drowns in Warrensburg

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in a pond outside a hotel in Warrensburg on Feb. 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, Edward D. Taylor, 25, of Riverdale, Illinois, drowned in a pond outside of a Fairfield Inn Suites near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Business Route […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOMU

Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Randolph County garage destoryed in fire, home saved

A garage in Randolph County is destroyed by fire, but the nearby home is saved. The Westran Fire Protection District says crews were called to a large garage fire south of Clifton Hill around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. When they arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming from the garage, which was close to a home. Crews were able to put the fire out, and prevent it from spreading to the home, but the garage was a total loss.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests

Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home

Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs

A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy