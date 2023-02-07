Effective: 2023-02-10 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting Grant, Winn, La Salle and Caldwell Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with some camps and recreational areas facing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Friday was 33.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 28.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.1 feet on 01/23/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO