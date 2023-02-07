ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Sando
5d ago

It was a big debt. One of the biggest if not the biggest debt ever. It was a perfect debt. No one does debt better than him. That I can tell you.

Truthhurts
5d ago

Millions?!?? More like billions funneled from Russia through Deutsche Bank to DT. Don the Con has been borrowing obscene amounts of money from Russia since the 80s. And most of it has not been paid back. Even his own sons admitted on camera and in interviews that Trump Inc didn’t have to worry about borrowing money… they had tons of money flowing from Russia.

Trek fiftytwo
5d ago

Another reason TRUMP is so determined to become president!!He wants taxpayers money to pay all his debts!!! He wants to use taxpayers money as his own personal bank account!!

