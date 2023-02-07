ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
msn.com

3,200-year-old trees reveal the collapse of an ancient empire

A new study of 3,200-year-old trees in Turkey suggests that the mysterious collapse of several civilizations in the Late Bronze Age, from around 1200 to 1150 B.C., coincided with a severe three-year drought in central Anatolia, a heartland of the powerful Hittite Empire and one of the worst-affected areas at the time.
msn.com

New-born and mother saved after four days in rubble

A new-born baby and his mother have been rescued from rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of Monday's deadly earthquakes. The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a ruined structure in the southern Hatay province. Footage showed the child being carefully taken out overnight - a...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

In eastern Ukraine, snipers watch and wait

"I'm not afraid of Russians," says "Voron", a sniper with the State Border Guard of Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region. "But don't tell my mum I'm here," he adds, laughing. The 29-year-old soldier's mother probably guessed, as her son has been in the military for 12 years -- and that he has wanted to be a sniper since childhood.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin Has ‘Already lost Ukraine’

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden asserted in an interview that Vladimir Putin has “already lost Ukraine.”. Group of Seven member states are discussing whether to sanction companies in China, Iran and North Korea they believe are providing Russia with parts and technology that have military purposes, according to people familiar with the matter.
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
coinchapter.com

Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline

A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
UTAH STATE
msn.com

Russia likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles near Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK

(Reuters) -Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles in a single, failed attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday, as one pro-Russian blogger warned of a "crisis" in troop command. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern...

