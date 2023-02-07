Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic
Guests Threatened During Disney Ride Breakdown
Some Walt Disney World Resort fans dream of being stuck on an attraction. It’s almost a right-of-passage in the fan community; many clamor for the chance to see secret backstage areas!. But the experience of being on a broken Disney Parks ride isn’t always what it’s cracked up to...
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Area Still Closed Off After Building Collapses
Following an incident that left part of a Walt Disney World Park damaged, walls are still propped up around a building. Last year, a portion of a building collapsed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit. The actual damage took place in September of 2022, with a wall falling over abruptly early in the morning.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Cruise passengers kicked off ship and told to go home early due to ‘technical issue with catering’
A Caribbean cruise run by Tui has been brought to an abrupt halt – with passengers told to leave the ship and fly home early after what the firm says is “a technical issue with our catering facilities”.David and Maria Hitchcock from Ormskirk were on a fortnight’s voyage aboard Marella Discovery 2 – comprising a pair of one-week back-to-back cruises – as part of his 60th birthday celebrations.Six days in, they were told the first part, “Flavours of the Caribbean,” had been curtailed and was returning to its winter home port of Montego Bay “due to food issues”.The second part,...
The free drink you should never choose on a plane, according to flight attendants
NEXT time you are feeling thirsty during a flight, you may want to rethink what you order. Flight attendants have revealed the drink you should never have on the plane, as they wouldn't either. Sue Fogwell was a flight attendant for 22 years. She said she "never drinks the tap...
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
Inside the Magic
Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family. Disneyland Resort Guests can visit all kinds of unique attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, as well as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared
A 53-year-old man has died after a tragic accident at Walt Disney World Resort. The man, who has only been identified as a Colombian man, was riding his bicycle on Walt Disney World property last Thursday when tragedy struck. He was struck by a driver at around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and World Drive at the exit ramp, according to reports from Click Orlando.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Inside the Magic
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
The internet is going wild over a video of a 20-year-old Japanese woman snowboarding in a red, long-sleeved kimono
Millions of people watched Sumire Morino shred the slopes in a long-sleeved furisode kimono, which she wore to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan.
archpaper.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges
Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Comments / 2