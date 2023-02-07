A Caribbean cruise run by Tui has been brought to an abrupt halt – with passengers told to leave the ship and fly home early after what the firm says is “a technical issue with our catering facilities”.David and Maria Hitchcock from Ormskirk were on a fortnight’s voyage aboard Marella Discovery 2 – comprising a pair of one-week back-to-back cruises – as part of his 60th birthday celebrations.Six days in, they were told the first part, “Flavours of the Caribbean,” had been curtailed and was returning to its winter home port of Montego Bay “due to food issues”.The second part,...

13 DAYS AGO