Sleepy Eye man accused of drop-kicking cat, leading to leg amputation
A Sleepy Eye man is accused of drop-kicking and seriously injuring his girlfriend’s cat, then threatening to kill the animal in front of her. Jordan Osmonson, 30, was charged Thursday in Brown County District Court with felony counts of animal torture, animal cruelty, and 1st-degree damage to property. Osmonson also faces a gross misdemeanor count of animal torture.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Woman charged after hitting man in the head with "a whole chicken"
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Eagle Lake woman faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with "a whole chicken," according to a criminal complaint filed last week.According to the city's police department, officers were dispatched to a home Wednesday evening after someone called 911 and said he was in need of assistance. Dispatchers heard loud yelling on the background.When they arrived, officers attempted to arrest Natalie Elizabeth Bruemmer, who was staying at the residence but had a body-only warrant out of Brown County.The victim, the complaint says, told officers that Bruemmer began hitting him and spitting in his face while he was driving home from the bar. And once they got home, she allegedly "hit him with a whole chicken in the back of his head." Officers noted that he "still had some chicken residue in his hair."As officers attempted to arrest Bruemmer, she allegedly became aggressive and pulled her hands away when police attempted to handcuff her. She also allegedly kicked her legs around, the complaint says.Records show Bruemmer has pending domestic assault charges from an earlier alleged assault of the same man.
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
St. Paul teen charged with killing boyfriend in Chanhassen last week
Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death last week of her boyfriend, 17-year-old Manuel Jurado. It happened last week in Chanhassen.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
False Mower County contractor accused of swindling homeowners out of thousands for incomplete renovations
(ABC 6 News) – A Brownsdale man appeared in Mower County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, on two charges each of theft by swindle and residential contractor–violation of commissioner order. According to court documents, Larry David Alvarez, 42, was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor in October of...
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
Han Snowlo wins MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest in local district
Watch for Han Snowlo on Southern Minnesota’s roadways during your next snowy commute. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest Wednesday. Han Snowlo was the winner for District 7, which encompasses South Central Minnesota, including Mankato. The other winners...
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
