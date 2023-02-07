ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia man charged with possession of fentanyl

A Tuscumbia man is charged as a suspected drug dealer after being found with fentanyl. Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances-fentanyl, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan. Logan said law enforcement searched an apartment in the 600 block...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Postal Service employee was sentenced by a federal judge in court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft by a postal employee in November 2022. Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 6• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $598 Feb. 7• forgery-3rd degree; person; forged check Arrests Jan. 7Richards, James H.; 36• FTA- switched tag• FTA- insurance violation• FTA- driving while suspended Robbins, Noah W.; 40• receiving stolen property-4th degree• forgery-3rd degree• possession of forged instrument (7 counts) Overton, Johnny L.; 57• FTA- driving without license• FTA- expired tag• FTA- insurance violation King, Pamela A.; 61• criminal trespass-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree• FTA- theft of property-4th degree James, Matthew S.; 32• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy