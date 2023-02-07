Read full article on original website
58 pounds of marijuana, guns and other drugs seized in Madison County bust
A large amount of drugs and other evidence were seized in a recent search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its narcotics agents were investigating suspicions of cocaine being sold at a home on Basin Street in Huntsville. When they searched the house, they...
Tuscumbia man charged with possession of fentanyl
A Tuscumbia man is charged as a suspected drug dealer after being found with fentanyl. Elisiah Jawan Willis, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances-fentanyl, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan. Logan said law enforcement searched an apartment in the 600 block...
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Two minors allegedly found with Xanax, bottle of Captain Morgan rum
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed - and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.
Two facing drug charges after Morgan County traffic stop
Two people in Morgan County are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last month.
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial
Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.
Huntsville councilman shoplifted $491 in groceries, other items over 2½ months, warrants state
City Councilman Devyn Keith is accused of shoplifting groceries and other merchandise, valued at $491.13, from three Walmart stores in Huntsville, according to court records made public today. The warrants charging Keith with four misdemeanor counts of theft allege the following shoplifting incidents:. $129.28 worth of groceries and sundry items...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Postal Service employee was sentenced by a federal judge in court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft by a postal employee in November 2022. Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 8, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 6• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $598 Feb. 7• forgery-3rd degree; person; forged check Arrests Jan. 7Richards, James H.; 36• FTA- switched tag• FTA- insurance violation• FTA- driving while suspended Robbins, Noah W.; 40• receiving stolen property-4th degree• forgery-3rd degree• possession of forged instrument (7 counts) Overton, Johnny L.; 57• FTA- driving without license• FTA- expired tag• FTA- insurance violation King, Pamela A.; 61• criminal trespass-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree• FTA- theft of property-4th degree James, Matthew S.; 32• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
Capital murder arrest made over fatal Moulton house fire
A capital murder arrest has been made in connection to a house fire in Moulton earlier this year that where Durman McDaniel was pronounced dead.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are on the look out for a book worm who is accused of stealing. He may turn into a jail bird if you recognize him and more. Police say a man walked into Booklegger on Holmes Ave. and picked up a first...
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
