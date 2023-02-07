ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil omnibus Arkansas LEARNS education bill on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill Wednesday afternoon. Called “Arkansas LEARNS,” the plan is expected to address school choice, teacher pay and student literacy, points she stressed during her campaign and inauguration address. Arkansas LEARNS was also the name of the then-candidate for governor’s education platform.
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
