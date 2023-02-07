Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
myarklamiss.com
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil omnibus Arkansas LEARNS education bill on Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill Wednesday afternoon. Called “Arkansas LEARNS,” the plan is expected to address school choice, teacher pay and student literacy, points she stressed during her campaign and inauguration address. Arkansas LEARNS was also the name of the then-candidate for governor’s education platform.
myarklamiss.com
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
