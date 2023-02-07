Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Williamson County hospital Valentine babies promote heart health
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — February is American Heart Month, and some babies this month are promoting the cause. According to the CDC, one person has a heart attack every 40 seconds nationally. At Williamson County Medical Center, babies are showing up this Valentine's Day to remind people to stay...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor McNally hospitalized for heart issues Thursday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally shared on social media late Thursday night that he is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital receiving care to help with heart issues. The Lt. Governor says that he checked himself into the hospital after experiencing a irregular heartbeat. He has since undergone...
fox17.com
Study finds roughly 30% of TN schools have no resource officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
fox17.com
Conservative author has heated exchange with Tennessee lawmakers on trans youth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — How old do you have to be to determine if you are male or female?. That question seems to be at the center of a heated debate between a popular blogger and a lawmaker from Nashville after Tennessee legislators advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
fox17.com
First infant surrendered to Bowling Green's newly-installed baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WZTV) — A healthy newborn baby has been anonymously surrendered in Bowling Green, making it the first surrender since the city introduced a Safe Haven Baby Box. The box installed in December is the 132nd location in the US. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says their mission...
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
fox17.com
MNPD: License plate reader pilot program coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police announced Friday that license plate readers (LPRs) will be coming to Nashville to see if they work for the city. Police say that the technology will hit Nashville in the next few weeks. The specific locations of the license plate readers can be...
fox17.com
Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
fox17.com
'We are here for you': Clarksville family of eight receives home from local ministry
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville-based ministry dedicated a home to a family of eight on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity, a ministry striving to serve low-income families, provided the Allen family with a home near the heart of Downtown Clarksville over the weekend. Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their...
fox17.com
Tennessee has highest rate of hospital closures per capita, what are the rural impacts?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 2010, Tennessee has had the highest number of hospital closures per capita in the nation and these closures are limiting access to healthcare for our rural communities. According to the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, more than one fourth of Tennessee’s rural counties have no...
fox17.com
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
fox17.com
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
fox17.com
Former employee says DCS is doing the opposite of helping children out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Heartbreaking, frustrating, and mind-blowing are the words one inside source with the Department of Children’s Services uses to describe a system that’s in place to protect the state's most vulnerable. A scathing state audit of DCS says the safety and well-being of Tennessee’s...
fox17.com
Country star Trisha Yearwood to perform at Nashville's The Bluebird Cafe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — American country singer Trisha Yearwood is making her way to Nashville's beloved The Bluebird Cafe. The singer, and wife of fellow country musician Garth Brooks, will be making an appearance at the famous café on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Doors open for the show at...
fox17.com
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
fox17.com
Vehicle stolen with dog still inside recovered in Tennessee, pup missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Illinois is desperate to find their dog after their SUV was stolen with the pup still inside. The Piatt County Sheriff's Office says the 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield, Illinois with Tess the Goldendoodle onboard. The SUV was later recovered...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
fox17.com
Cookeville brewery drag brunch police say brought ANTIFA led to bartender citation
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bartender at a Cookeville brewery is being cited for allegedly serving alcohol to an underage guest at a controversial drag brunch. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) investigated Hix Farm Brewery when they hosted a private event "DRAG me to BRUNCH" which deputies say brought unwelcomed individuals to the community including ANTIFA and Proud Boys, Putnam County Sherriff Eddie Farris reported.
fox17.com
Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
Comments / 0