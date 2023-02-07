ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County hospital Valentine babies promote heart health

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — February is American Heart Month, and some babies this month are promoting the cause. According to the CDC, one person has a heart attack every 40 seconds nationally. At Williamson County Medical Center, babies are showing up this Valentine's Day to remind people to stay...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Study finds roughly 30% of TN schools have no resource officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Crisis in the Classroom Midstate parents react to a new report that says roughly a third of Tennessee schools don't have armed security. Kids come to school to learn, but last year more than 2,000 violent crimes were committed on Tennessee campuses according to JC Bowman with the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Murfreesboro native wins Hell's Kitchen, an 'epic moment'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chef Alex Belew, who hails from Murfreesboro, won this season's edition of Hell's Kitchen Thursday. In regards to winning the show, Belew described his emotions vividly. "When I walked through that door I was in complete disbelief.," Belew said. "The whole finale was so surreal....
MURFREESBORO, TN
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
MNPD: License plate reader pilot program coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police announced Friday that license plate readers (LPRs) will be coming to Nashville to see if they work for the city. Police say that the technology will hit Nashville in the next few weeks. The specific locations of the license plate readers can be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Victim of Green Hills shooting is home, healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A victim was left in critical condition after being shot three times while walking in the Green Hills area and now a second suspect is in custody. FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller spoke with the victim's family Friday, and they told us their daughter is finally at home recovering.
NASHVILLE, TN
More than 75% of Tennessee's rural hospitals at high risk of closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 75% of Tennessee’s rural hospitals are at high risk of closure in the next few years, according to the Tennessee Healthcare Campaign. The study explains the biggest problem in keeping rural hospitals open is many of the patients are uninsured or unable to pay.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
TENNESSEE STATE
Former employee says DCS is doing the opposite of helping children out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Heartbreaking, frustrating, and mind-blowing are the words one inside source with the Department of Children’s Services uses to describe a system that’s in place to protect the state's most vulnerable. A scathing state audit of DCS says the safety and well-being of Tennessee’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Humane Society cuts ties with sheriff's department

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dickson County Humane Society said it will no longer work with the county's animal control run by the sheriff's office. The Humane Society of Dickson County said they’re doing all the work without getting enough funding from county leaders. They said about 75%...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cookeville brewery drag brunch police say brought ANTIFA led to bartender citation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bartender at a Cookeville brewery is being cited for allegedly serving alcohol to an underage guest at a controversial drag brunch. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) investigated Hix Farm Brewery when they hosted a private event "DRAG me to BRUNCH" which deputies say brought unwelcomed individuals to the community including ANTIFA and Proud Boys, Putnam County Sherriff Eddie Farris reported.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Nashville 2nd best city to start an Airbnb, says new report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville has been named the 2nd best city in the country for beginning an Airbnb business, according to a new report by Incfile. The competitor outdid Nashville for first is Greensboro, North Carolina. The cities trailing behind Nashville in the list are New Orleans, Birmingham, and Buffalo.
NASHVILLE, TN

