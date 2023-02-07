ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Distractify

Tennis Player Jessica Pegula’s Husband, Taylor, Supports Her Through Thick and Thin

Jessica Pegula, one of America’s top-ranked female tennis players, recently opened up about a tragedy that struck her family. In a candid personal essay for The Players' Tribune, the 28-year-old athlete revealed that her mother, Kim Pegula, the president/owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills and president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, went into cardiac arrest in June 2022. And months later, she and her entire family continue to feel the effects.
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Page Six

Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle

Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick.  In 2018,...
Distractify

Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details

Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
ABC News

Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
GLENDALE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral

A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Merlin Griffiths shares cancer diagnosis update after ‘tough and fraught week’

Merlin Griffiths has shared a health update with fans as he undergoes treatment for bowel cancer.The 47-year-old TV personality, known for his role on First Dates, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Since then, he has had a tumour and part of his colon removed.Over the weekend, Griffiths shared that he’s “getting discharged from hospital” and that “it’s been a tough and fraught week” for him. “Phew. Getting discharged from hospital today. It’s been a tough and fraught week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Recovery will not be fast, but I’ll get there. And I’ve got much better TP at...
RadarOnline

Ex-'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes 'Distraught' After Being 'Portrayed As A Predator' Over Affair Allegations With ABC Employees

Ousted Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes is reportedly "distraught" over being "portrayed as a predator" after allegations of several alleged extramarital affairs came to light amid his scandalous relationship with married co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were both legally married when their affair was exposed after photos of the co-hosts on a romantic weekend getaway surfaced in November 2022. The couple had allegedly been together since August of last year. As RadarOnline.com reported, the lovers were cut loose from ABC after an internal investigation was conducted into the relationship. The accusations unearthed other inappropriate...
TMZ.com

WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU After Suffering 'Massive Stroke'

Jerry "The King" Lawler continues to make positive strides on his road to recovery ... the WWE legend is no longer in Intensive Care after suffering a "massive stroke" this week. A rep for Lawler provided an update on the 73-year-old's condition Thursday ... saying, "Jerry is out of ICU...
FLORIDA STATE

