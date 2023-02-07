ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prime Time Special Edition 135: Glynn Loope & Joshua Habursky, Premium Cigar Association

Tonight we welcome back Glynn Loope & Joshua Habursky of the Premium Cigar Association to Special Edition. Glynn and Josh will give us a legislative update at things on both the federal and state level. In addition they will update us on the PCA’s advocacy efforts. Plus we will have our Tabacalera USA Great Things are Happening Here and United Cigars’ U.S. Presidents Segment!

