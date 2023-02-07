Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers
*Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited due to the length (Original: Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement) Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility
"Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its...
abc7amarillo.com
Washington state woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) — Health officials in Washington state have been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
abc7amarillo.com
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
abc7amarillo.com
Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
abc7amarillo.com
Unsettled weather pattern continues next week for High Plains
AMARILLO, TEXAS (KVII) - Temperatures are falling into the teens this morning where clouds have cleared and wind chills are beginning to fall into the single digits in eastern New Mexico. Dressing in layers will be a top priority if you are going to spend extended time outside for TGI Friday. High temperatures will climb to the low 40s this afternoon which will melt the rest of the snow away.
