ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility

"Texas DPS scraps plan for $1.2 billion active-shooter training facility" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate...
UVALDE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Round of snow today for New Mexico & western panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds on Thursday will be a nuisance in the 20-30 mph range out of the north and will gust to 40-55 mph. With highs only expected to be in the 30s and 40s, wind chills will stay below freezing for many this afternoon. This biggest shift...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Unsettled weather pattern continues next week for High Plains

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KVII) - Temperatures are falling into the teens this morning where clouds have cleared and wind chills are beginning to fall into the single digits in eastern New Mexico. Dressing in layers will be a top priority if you are going to spend extended time outside for TGI Friday. High temperatures will climb to the low 40s this afternoon which will melt the rest of the snow away.
TUCUMCARI, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy